Matt Light has high expectations for 2021 Patriots offense

By Danny Jaillet
 12 days ago
With so many new faces on the offensive side of the football for the New England Patriots, many do not know what to expect heading into the 2021 season. However, one former Patriot is predicting good things for the fall.

In an interview with the Boston Herald earlier this week, former Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light shared that he saw some similarities between this year’s team and the Super Bowl teams of years’ past.

In particular, he cited balance as one of the key reasons for past success, and indicated that this year’s Patriots team has that as well — at least from the looks of how the team is put together on paper.

“The last championship came because they could run the ball. And while Tommy (Brady) gets all the glory for throwing the ball, they won that championship, because when it really counted, they ran the ball. They added two tight ends, and if you remember back, while they had Gronk (Rob Gronkowski), who could catch the ball, what he did in the running game was legendary. That’s such an unbelievable asset to have on any team.

“(Gronkowski) was so valuable in that run game, and now they got some tight ends who can block. That line is fully capable of blocking, and they have an added threat to move the ball in Cam. Once they establish that, they can start dinking and dunking and all the creative stuff they do throwing the football.”

With New England adding new personnel to the offense, balance may be important while the newcomers get acclimated. Just like with those past Super Bowl teams, balance may be the key for success.

