Picture my Stories

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A new school will start classes September first in Casper. “I was able to express to all those teachers, you know, you’re making Casper history here. Here we are with a grand opening of a new school that we all hope and pray will become a staple in Casper and something that Casper is very proud of. So for us to be on this ground floor, and be able to be building it during such times as these, we think it’s a marvelous undertaking. We hope that the community will embrace it and love it as well,” said Mark Earwood, Casper Christian School Administrator.