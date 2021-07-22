Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Haack Reveals 'Things Not Working out' Following Reported Argument With Tarek El Moussa

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Haack isn't taking on any shame for "things not working out" amid reported tension with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on the set of Flip or Flop. The HGTV star shared a photo with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall on Instagram Wednesday, calling him her "ride or die" at the start of a telling caption. Turning off the comments for her post, Haack assured fans that "no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."

popculture.com

Comments / 13

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Tarek El Moussa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Christina Haack's Daughter Picks Side After Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Calls Her 'Washed-Up Loser' In Verbal Tirade

Christina Haack might have had a "hard week," but her daughter's support after a reported nasty feud with Tarek El Moussa is putting her in better spirits. The 38-year-old blonde bombshell seemingly acknowledged the rumors about her ex-husband's alleged verbal tirade -- in which he called her a "washed-up loser" in front of their Flip or Flop film crew.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Making Amends? Tarek El Moussa Is ‘Super Remorseful’ After He ‘Lashed Out’ At Ex Christina Haack During On-Set Spat!

Offering an olive branch? Well… not exactly. According to sources, Tarek El Moussa is not feeling great after he flipped out at ex-wife Christina Haack on the set of their HGTV series Flip or Flop last Wednesday. But while he may be “remorseful,” don’t ever expect these two to be on the same page again! A source straight-up confirmed the co-parents and co-workers are never going to be “friends.” Wow!
Orange County, CAPosted by
Fox News

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead spotted kissing on the beach

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted making out on a beach near his home in Orange County over the weekend. The Oscar-winning actress and the "Master Mechanic" star were snapped near the shoreline of his Orange County home near Laguna Beach as they went for a stroll with his son, Hudson. Zellwegger stayed dry while Ant took a brief swim in the water with his kid before coming back to shore and laying one on the "Judy" actress, seemingly confirming rumors that they’ve started dating.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christina Haack will keep FIVE houses, her 8.5 carat wedding ring and two cars while ex husband Ant Anstead holds onto seven luxury vehicles and his businesses post-divorce

Christina Haack and ex husband Ant Anstead are now divvying up their joint assets, a month after finalizing their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2018 and split less than two-years later, has agreed to let HGTV diva Haack, 38, keep four California properties and one Tennessee spot while Wheeler Dealers host Anstead, 42, will hold on to seven vehicles, according to TMZ.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

Ant Anstead Settled Christina Haack Divorce Just Before Renee Zellweger Relationship Went Public

In late June, The Blast reported that Christina Haack and Ant Anstead officially settled their divorce. Their divorce was finalized less than a year after they first announced their split. Haack and Anstead shared son Hudson, who will turn two in September. Shortly after news broke that the two have officially settled their divorce, it was reported that Anstead has moved on with actor Renée Zellweger.
Trouble Relationshipnickiswift.com

What Will Christina Haack Get In Her Divorce From Ant Anstead?

The allure of HGTV lies in the idea that you can take a crappy house and turn it into something beautiful. In all the shows featured on the home improvement network, the bulk of the drama always seems to come from budgeting issues and rarely from an interpersonal problem. That's why it was so jarring for HGTV fans to learn that it was trouble in paradise for Christina Haack and Ant Anstead.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Heather Rae Young Reminds Us There is Only Going to Be One Mrs El Moussa — and It's Not Christina (Exclusive)

"Her name is not Christina El Moussa... I'm going to be Heather El Moussa." Heather Rae Young doesn't think she'll double date with her fiancé's ex and her new man. When asked if she and Tarek had met Christina El Moussa's boyfriend Joshua Hall yet, the "Selling Sunset" star replied in the affirmative — but not before making a very important correction.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Tarek El Moussa And Christina Haack Are Moving Forward After Tarek's Flip Or Flop Outburst

Former partners and current Flip or Flop co-hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack made headlines recently when it was alleged El Moussa had a bit of a meltdown on set. At the time, he reportedly said some choice things to Haack, including allegedly calling his ex a “washed up loser.” Now, however, it seems the two have returned to the set to begin filming once more after the HGTV star’s reported tirade.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Tarek El Moussa is 'super remorseful' for on-set tirade against ex Christina Haack... after he called her 'crazy' and said new fiancée Heather Rae Young is 'richer' and 'hotter'

Tarek El Moussa is sorry for lashing out at his ex-wife Christina Haack on the set of their HGTV series Flip Or Flop. The 39-year-old reality TV star is 'super remorseful' for the public tongue-lashing, a source told People on Thursday. 'They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out...
CelebritiesPeople

Christina Haack's New Boyfriend Joshua Hall Joins Family Beach Day: 'All My Babes,' She Says

Christina Haack and her new boyfriend Joshua Hall have been hitting the beach with her family!. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a few snaps of her and Hall — the Austin-based Realtor whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating earlier this month — hanging out at the beach with her three kids: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 1, whom she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.

Comments / 13

Community Policy