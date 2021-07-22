Christina Haack Reveals 'Things Not Working out' Following Reported Argument With Tarek El Moussa
Christina Haack isn't taking on any shame for "things not working out" amid reported tension with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on the set of Flip or Flop. The HGTV star shared a photo with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall on Instagram Wednesday, calling him her "ride or die" at the start of a telling caption. Turning off the comments for her post, Haack assured fans that "no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."popculture.com
