Politics

Gov. Wolf changes course, says he's open to voter ID changes

By Timira Rush
KDKA News Radio
 12 days ago

Pennsylvania Republicans plan to reintroduce their election overhaul legislation now that Gov. Wolf has changed his public position to say he’s open to new voter ID requirements.

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

