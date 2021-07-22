Gov. Wolf changes course, says he's open to voter ID changes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s not considering another statewide mask mandate, instead pointing to vaccines as a way to stem the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. “I’m not considering any statewide mandate. I understand companies, and especially health care institutions, are thinking about that and they ought to be, they’re free to do that. But there isn’t any state mandate,” Wolf said on the KDKA Radio Morning Show Tuesday. Pennsylvania’s statewide mask mandated was lifted on its June 28 deadline. Now Wolf says the state’s strategy for fighting the virus is to...