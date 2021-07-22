Cancel
Guilford County, NC

Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 751 people hospitalized

By Jamie Biggs
greensboro.com
 12 days ago

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,800 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,029,931. There were a total of 21,943 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

