Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 751 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,800 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,029,931. There were a total of 21,943 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.