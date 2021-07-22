Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Cone Health requiring all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff Reports
greensboro.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO — Cone Health said Thursday it is now requiring all employees and even volunteers be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective July 30. The hospital system, which serves Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties, said in a news release the decision comes as the more contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 increasingly dominates new cases in the state and nation.

