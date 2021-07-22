FedEx, Delta, McDonald's Among Websites Hit By Massive Internet Outage

Internet infrastructure company Akamai has said it is experiencing service disruption amid outages of major websites including Home Depot, UPS, Delta and many more - but now says it has solved the problem.Many of the world’s biggest sites and services were hit by the problem, from gaming sites to streaming services and online stores.The company said it had “implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”It had previously stated that it was “experiencing a service disruption” and...