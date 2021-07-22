Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Public Safety Advisory issued for Olcott Beach

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
Niagara County Department of Health has issues a beach advisory for Olcott Beach because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.

The water is not suitable for swimming and the beach will remain closed until further notice. The county will reopen the beach for swimming when the water quality returns to a safe level.

For more information about beach quality visit the Niagara County Department of Health website .

In mid-June, the county said the beach was closed for swimming until further notice, citing that recent water samples detected high bacteria levels, making the water unsuitable for swimming.

