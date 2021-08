When the new console generation began last November, 2K Sports was there with a version of NBA 2K21 that was designed for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — a separate product from the NBA 2K21 that had debuted in September on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Windows PC, and Xbox One. 2K Sports is continuing that tradition this year with NBA 2K22: If you want all the bells and whistles — all of the latest gameplay upgrades, the expanded modes of play, the WNBA career mode that debuted last year, and more — you’ll have to buy the new-generation version of the game.