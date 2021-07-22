Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

WILLOW embraces inner riot grrrl in ‘Lately I Feel Everything’

By Piper Samuels
Daily Californian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should come as no surprise to those who listened to Radio Disney in 2010 that the 9-year-old who sang “Whip My Hair” wrote a full punk-inspired record just a decade later. Straying from her alternative R&B/dream-pop style, former child star WILLOW released her fourth album, Lately I Feel Everything, July 16. This 11-track pop-punk collection is guaranteed to leave listeners either aching to mosh, or sprinting to their nearest Hot Topic.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Hayley Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willow#Riot Grrrl#Radio Disney#Hot Topic#Willow#Canadian#Gaslight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
MusicGreenwichTime

Khalid Embraces 'New Normal,' Announces Third Album 'Everything Is Changing'

Khalid has announced his third album Everything Is Changing with a futuristic video for the single “New Normal.” The singer-songwriter first premiered the song with a live performance at Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 Spaceflight launch earlier this month. In the dreamy song, Khalid reflects on growth and personal progress. “You...
MusicGreenwichTime

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' for 'Black Album' Anniversary

It seemed inevitable that Weezer would contribute a track to The Metallica Blacklist. An anniversary album for a heavy metal band? Check. A compilation featuring covers by 54 different artists? Check. The chance to perform “Enter Sandman,” arguably the most famous Metallica song? Check, check, check. Indeed, unlike the other...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Rise & Grind: Chiiild's Music Is Steeped In Nostalgia & R&B

Rise & Grind is a new editorial series, meant to introduce and dissect new, buzzing, or underground artists. For the month of August, we are highlighting a few Canadian up-and-comers. Kicking off the new month is Montreal native Chiiild. While it's unfair to categorize Chiiild as a r'n'b wholly, it's...
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Album review: Jack Antonoff's Bleachers album leans on The Boss

• "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night," Bleachers (RCA Records) How's this for a flex from Jack Antonoff? Get no less than Bruce Springsteen to show up on your new solo album. For background vocals. The Boss helps the multi-instrumentalist and super-producer on Bleachers' song "Chinatown" and the results...
MusicStereogum

Preview The Weeknd’s New Song “Take My Breath,” Which Sounds Awesome

Last year, the Weeknd released After Hours. After Hours is now double platinum, and it was one of the biggest albums of 2020. The LP spun off three #1 hits, including “Blinding Lights,” which broke chart records and which Billboard named the biggest single of 2020. In the past few months, the Weeknd played the Super Bowl Halftime Show and convinced the Grammys to change its rules. He’s producing and starring in his own HBO show. The Weeknd was a star before all this, but he’s at a new peak right now, and his next album is poised to be a very, very big deal. And it appears that we won’t have to wait too long before that next album arrives.
MusicCleveland Scene

Rapper-Singer Bryce Vine, Who Plays the Agora Next Week, Talks About His Eclectic Approach

“Rap has become pop. And it’s super cool,” says singer/rapper Bryce Vine, who’s set to headline the Agora on Wednesday, August 11. He spoke during a recent phone interview. “I guess, cause I grew up listening to so many kinds of music…I didn’t really understand why you couldn’t just make a country song one day, and make a punk song the next.”
CelebritiesNME

Billie Eilish named as the modern pop star with the biggest vocabulary

Billie Eilish has been praised in a new study for possessing the biggest vocabulary in modern pop. The new findings follow on from the release last week of the singer’s second studio album ‘Happier Than Ever’. Word search tool operators Wordtips have examined the vocabularies of Spotify’s most listened-to active...
MusicStereogum

Weezer – “Enter Sandman” (Metallica Cover)

In June, Metallica announced The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute to their self-titled “Black Album,” whose 30th anniversary is this month. The album itself is also getting a deluxe reissue. As for the tribute comp, it features 53 artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, a collaboration between Elton John and Miley Cyrus, and… of course… Weezer.
MusicDaily Californian

Son Volt’s ‘Electro Melodier’ is the best of political, stripped-back Americana

Since its creation in 1994, Son Volt’s music has stayed true to its roots in alternative country as it volleys between glum and hopeful lyricism. On its newest album, Electro Melodier, released July 30, Son Volt settles into a comfortable groove, not only with regard to its musical style but how the band weaves the tale of a nation rocked by former president Donald Trump’s divisive term. Appealing to the middle-class worker and beyond, Son Volt hopes to glue the pieces of a broken country back together through a moving, high-energy rock album. It might not solve all our problems, but Electro Melodier is certainly a worthwhile listen.
Los Angeles, CAsfcv.org

Pop Icon Billie Eilish Joins Forces With the LA Phil for Disney+

Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell) caught a rocket at the age of 15 when her first major single, “Ocean Eyes,” took off. In the scant four years since, she has released three hit albums and racked up an array of awards that would be impressive for an artist at the end of a long career, including seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards, and two Brit Awards. In 2020, Eilish became the youngest artist in Grammy history (and one of only two ever) to win all four general field categories — Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year — for her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and its hits single, “Bad Guy.”
Musicwegotthiscovered.com

How Tall is Billie Eilish?

Since Billie Eilish first gained publicity at just 14 years old in 2015 with the debut of her song “Ocean Eyes”, she has quickly become one of the breakout stars of the last five years. Her albums and singles in the years since have repeatedly reached top 10 status on charts in both the U.S. and the U.K and her single “Bad Guy” was her first to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
Musicuncrazed.com

Bleachers Release New Song ‘Secret Life’ Featuring Lana Del Rey

Jack Antonoff, lead singer of the band Bleachers has announced the release of a new song ‘Secret Life’ which features Lana Del Rey. Antonoff has produced many songs for artists such as Lorde, Lana and Taylor Swift. However this is the first project in four years with his band Bleachers.
TV & Videoschannelguidemag.com

‘Ladies and Gentlemen, Rock and Roll’: A Look Back at 40 Years of MTV

MTV Turns 40 (!) Years Old This Month. We Celebrate With A Retrospective Of Culturally Relevant Moments From The Network That’s Been Corrupting America’s Youth For Four Decades. By Ryan A. Berenz, Paul Doro And Jeff Pfeiffer. Aug. 1, 1981: “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll.” With these words, MTV:...
MusicPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Shades Her Ex Alex Rodriguez by Flipping Him off in New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez seemingly shaded her ex, Alex Rodriguez, by flipping off a stand-in boyfriend in her new music video. Lopez recently dropped the music video for her new song, "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Lopez grows increasingly frustrated with her partner, played by an actor, and at one point she flips him the middle finger to express her anger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy