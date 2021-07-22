WILLOW embraces inner riot grrrl in ‘Lately I Feel Everything’
It should come as no surprise to those who listened to Radio Disney in 2010 that the 9-year-old who sang “Whip My Hair” wrote a full punk-inspired record just a decade later. Straying from her alternative R&B/dream-pop style, former child star WILLOW released her fourth album, Lately I Feel Everything, July 16. This 11-track pop-punk collection is guaranteed to leave listeners either aching to mosh, or sprinting to their nearest Hot Topic.www.dailycal.org
