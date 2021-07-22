WILLOW embraces inner riot grrrl in ‘Lately I Feel Everything’

Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell) caught a rocket at the age of 15 when her first major single, “Ocean Eyes,” took off. In the scant four years since, she has released three hit albums and racked up an array of awards that would be impressive for an artist at the end of a long career, including seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards, and two Brit Awards. In 2020, Eilish became the youngest artist in Grammy history (and one of only two ever) to win all four general field categories — Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year — for her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and its hits single, “Bad Guy.”