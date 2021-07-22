Lorde Lets Her Worries Breathe On New Single 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

When Lorde announced her next Solar Power offering would be titled “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” many expected a chilled-out jam in line with the free-spiritedness of her lead single, “Solar Power.” Now, “Stoned at the Nail Salon” has arrived, and it’s more in line with the contemplative Lorde we knew on Melodrama and Pure Heroine than the one we met on “Solar Power.” On the intimate, hushed ballad, the singer-songwriter takes stock of how time has passed as she gets older and watches her world change. “’Cause all the music you loved at 16, you’ll grow out of / And all the times they will change, it’ll all come around,” she sings. “I don’t know / Maybe I’m just stoned at the nail salon.”