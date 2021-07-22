Ask Brad: Cheap Birkenstocks?

It’s all in the details✨ When it comes to parties, I love planning it down to the smallest details. When Noah and I got engaged, I was so excited to ask my bridal party to be in our wedding! I started searching through Pinterest to get inspiration. I wanted to gift them things they could actually use but also fit the wedding aesthetic! If you’re planning a wedding and need a made of honor, matron of honor, and or bridesmaid proposal inspo, scroll down for the full details on how I asked my bridesmaids to be in our wedding. If you’re looking for personalized, thoughtful gifts, Etsy is the best place to find them! Scroll down to see the details on where I found my gifts.