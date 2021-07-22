Cancel
Drunk Aaron Lewis Accidentally Plays 'It's Been A While' Twice At Solo Show

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I might be slightly over-served," Lewis said as he realized his flub.

Grand Prairie, TXtmpresale.com

Aaron Lewis in Grand Prairie, TX – presale password

We have the Aaron Lewis pre-sale passcode!! For a very short time you can buy your very own tickets before anyone else. Believe it, this might be your only chance ever to see Aaron Lewis live in Grand Prairie!. Aaron Lewis show details:. Presale. Starts Wed, Jul 21 @ 10:00...
Musicklbjfm.com

Staind’s Aaron Lewis launching full band solo tour this fall

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has announced that he will hitting the road this fall for a solo tour that will feature a full band, instead of his usual solo acoustic shows. The tour from ‘Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners’ will kick off on October 2nd in Inman, KS at the 365 Sports Complex, wrapping up with two nights at the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Rochester, WA on December 11th and 12th. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit AaronLewisMusic.com.
Musicowensbororadio.com

Aaron Lewis Blames Booze, Weed On Reason He Performed Same Song Twice

Staind's Aaron Lewis performed the band's hit song “It's Been A While” twice during his solo concert on Thursday (July 21) night in Dewey Beach, Delaware. He chalked the mistake up to being drunk and high. After finishing the song for the second time, Lewis realized his error and told...
Delaware Statemetalinsider.net

Overserved Aaron Lewis overperforms “It’s been a while” in Delaware

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis, despite appeals to the crowd, was tattled on by the small group in attendance at The Bottle and Cork in Dewey Beach, Delaware after performing the hit song, “It’s been a While” twice within the same set. The crowd still popped for it and sang along, and the performance was still solid, but near the end of the song Lewis realized his mistake. He offered this up to the crowd:
