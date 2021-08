We’ve been talking about James Vickery for a while now, so we are beyond stoked to announce that the Brit singer’s debut album is finally here. The smooth crooner, who is signed with Roc Nation, dug into the depths of his soul to whip up a compilation of 10 fiercely passionate melodies for Songs That Made Me Feel. The R&B record came out this weekend, and you can feel while listening that he put his whole heart on the line to make it.