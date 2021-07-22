‘Dune’ HBO Max Series Taps ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Diane Ademu-John as New Showrunner

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While DC Comics has seen mixed success within the realm of cinema, the brand has consistently churned out quality content for television. This is greatly due to the rise of the Arrowverse and other live-action series over the past decade. Of course, the stable of content is always expanding and, in the near future, fans can expect to see a Green Lantern show hit their screens. While the details that have been revealed are enough to get one excited, some fans may still have reservations about the property, due largely to Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 film. However, producer Marc Guggenheim has shared some thoughts on how he and his team would like to remedy the mistakes made with that particular movie.