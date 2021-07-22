Cancel
‘Dune’ HBO Max Series Taps ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Diane Ademu-John as New Showrunner

By Lauren Massuda
Collider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a great day for Dune fans. First, they get a new trailer for the highly-anticipated movie, and new images, and now there's a new update for the upcoming HBO Max series. According to Variety, Diane Ademu-John has boarded Dune: The Sisterhood, the prequel series to the beloved classic story. The show centers on the lives of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious organization of women spies, nuns, scientists, and theologians who have expertise in genetic experimentation, galactic political interference, and religious engineering. Already this is sounding really intriguing, or should the proper word be spicy?

