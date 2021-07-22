Wrightwood Village Foundation Installs New Welcome Sign on Highway 2
The Wrightwood Welcomes You National Forest & Monument sign was one of the first projects of the Wrightwood Village Foundation. The previous sign had been missing for the last decade. The Foundation commissioned Ric Rice to provide a replacement sign, an enhanced version of the standard Forest Welcome sign that added the San Gabriel Mountain National Monument designation and informs motorists that they are entering the Village of Wrightwood.4newsplus.com
