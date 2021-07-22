Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wild cockatoos learn to open bins by copying others—first evidence of social learning

By Christine Dell'Amore
nationalgeographic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly decades ago, such cultural behaviors were thought to be a uniquely human trait. Parrots can mimic human speech, move in time to music, and even help others in need. Now, research shows that these large-brained birds can also learn new behaviors from each other, which only decades ago was thought to be a uniquely human trait.

www.nationalgeographic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen Science#Birds#Suburbs#Cockatoo#Australian#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Place
Sydney
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsThe Independent

Cockatoos learn to work together to find food

Australia’s cockatoos learn how to lift up bin lids to forage for food from each other, rather than because of genetics, according to new research. The study, published in the journal Science, comes after academics launched a survey across Australia in 2018, which revealed a year later that residents from 44 different areas had reported seeing cockatoos perform the trick.
AnimalsDemocrat-Herald

Cockatoos learn to lift trash lids for food, study finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A few years ago, a scientist in Sydney, Australia, noticed a sulfur-crested cockatoo opening his trash bin. Not every resident would be thrilled, but ornithologist Richard Major was impressed by the ingenuity. It's quite a feat for a bird to grasp a bin lid with its beak,...
WildlifeScience Daily

Clever cockatoos learn through social interaction

For the first time, a team of international scientists have proven that cockatoos, an iconic Australian bird species, learn from each other a unique skill -- lifting garbage bin lids to gather food. The world-first research published today in Science, confirms that cockatoos spread this novel behavior through social learning. Led by Barbara Klump and Lucy Aplin (Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior), along with John Martin (Taronga Conservation Society) and Richard Major (Australian Museum), the team have shown that this behavior by cockatoos is actually learnt, rather than a result of genetics.
Animalssandiegolocaldirectory.org

Australia’s cockatoos taught each other to open trash cans for food, study finds

He shared it with Barbara Klump and Lucy Aplin, both researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany — and they were immediately fascinated. “It was so exciting to observe such an ingenious and innovative way to access a food resource, we knew immediately that we had to systematically study this unique foraging behavior,” said Klump, a postdoctoral research fellow at the institute in a news release.
AnimalsScience Daily

Plastic creates 'evolutionary trap' for young sea turtles

Plastic pollution creates an "evolutionary trap" for young sea turtles, new research shows. The study, led by the University of Exeter, found plastic inside small juvenile turtles along both the east (Pacific) and west (Indian Ocean) coasts of Australia. After hatching on beaches, sea turtles travel on currents and spend...
AnimalsPhys.org

Bird and mammal diversity is declining with biological invasions

The introduction of invasive species leads to a decline in certain native species. A team of researchers from the CNRS and the University of Paris-Saclay has managed to show that 11% of the global phylogenetic diversity of birds and mammals, in other words their accumulated evolutionary history, is threatened by biological invasions. Their ability to adapt to environmental changes could thus be largely lost due to biological invasions. This work, published in Global Change Biology on August 2, 2021, provides better insight into the future of ecosystems and the loss of certain species.
AnimalsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

98% of emperor penguin colonies could be extinct by 2100 as ice melts – can Endangered Species Act protection help them?

Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica’s coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there’s too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.
AnimalsPhys.org

Giraffes are as socially complex as elephants: study

Scientists at the University of Bristol have discovered evidence that giraffes are a highly socially complex species. Traditionally, giraffes were thought to have little or no social structure, and only fleeting, weak relationships. However in the last ten years, research has shown that giraffe social organization is much more advanced than once thought.
AnimalsBangor Daily News

It’s time to welcome back the female hummingbirds to your feeders

It takes a lot of work to make a hummingbird. Small wonder that you haven’t seen the females very much this summer. But that should all be changing right about now. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are fast and agile. They can fly up to 25 miles per hour, yet stop on a dime. They can zip upward, downward and sideways. While some birds are able to hover, only hummingbirds can fly backward. They are able to fly 500 miles nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico.
AnimalsBangor Daily News

Why the hummingbirds in your backyard are so mysterious

This story was originally published in 2019. The more I learn about ruby-throated hummingbirds, the less I understand. For instance, there are more than 325 hummingbird species in the New World. A couple dozen visit the western United States, and half of them nest there. But the ruby-throat is the only hummingbird to nest east of the Great Plains, and I don’t know why.
Animalsinsideedition.com

Jumping Worms Spreading Through North America, Ecologist Suggests a Kitchen Ingredient to Get Rid of Them

Earthworms are good for the soil, but so-called jumping worms, an invasive species from Asia, can devastate gardens and forests, and they are spreading across North America. “They're found in 37 states, as far as we know now, as well as Ontario.” says Brad Herrick, ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. “ ...[I]f you get a bunch of jumping worms together, they'll probably be able to get off the ground, maybe an inch. So, not very high, but an inch is pretty high for a little jumping worm, [but] it's when you have a lot of them in one area, it's pretty creepy.”
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! How to Keep Ants Out of Hummingbird Feeders

Q: My wife and I recently purchased a hummingbird feeder and hung it from a hook on our deck so we could watch the birds eat. When we went outside this afternoon, we found the railing all around the feeder (and the feeder itself) infested with ants! How can we keep ants out of our hummingbird feeder? Why do they go there in the first place?
Animalsthewestsidegazette.com

Not So Quackers: Goose Flying Upside Down Is Simply Showing Off, Say Experts

A dark gray-brown Bean goose flying upside down was snapped by an amateur photographer near the Dutch town of Arnhem. The maneuver, called whiffling, is when geese roll their body upside down and twist their neck and head 180 degrees around to its normal position. This aerial acrobatic resembles a...
Animalspctonline.com

Do Cockroaches Bite?

Cockroaches found in and around residences are often filthy creatures. Dozens of medically important pathogens have been isolated from cockroach pest species. In addition, allergens produced by cockroaches are both a risk factor for developing asthma and a trigger for asthma attacks, making them a significant pest of public health. But what about biting? In my 25+ years working in professional pest management, I have on several occasions encountered people who claimed to have been bitten by cockroaches. Historically, I approached these accounts with some skepticism and caution, since cockroach bites aren’t something that’s widely reported in the United States. However, upon reading a personal account by UC Riverside entomology professor Chow-Yang Lee, who described being bitten on the fingers while sleeping, the topic became much more intriguing to me.1 Domestic and peridomestic cockroaches are generalized feeders, or scavengers. They have biting, chewing-type mouthparts that are used to cut, tear and manipulate food. Their mandibles are quite powerful. A study looking at the American cockroach, Periplaneta americana, found that they can bite with a force 50 times greater than their body weight.2.
AnimalsNewsweek

Woman Finds Hundreds of Honeybees Living Inside Washing Machine

A hive of hundreds of honeybees has been discovered in a washing machine, where they'd been busy creating "gigantic" pieces of honeycomb. Erika Thompson, professional beekeeper, regularly shares her bee removal work on social media, as she strives to "save the bees." Thompson, the founder and owner of Texas Beeworks,...
AnimalsBangor Daily News

That hummingbird you saw may actually be a moth

Look close, that hummingbird you thought you just saw flitting around your flowers or plants may not be a hummingbird. In fact, it may not be a bird at all. You may be looking at one of the state’s largest moths — the hummingbird moth. As its name implies, the...
Animalshomegrowniowan.com

Where have all the beetles gone

As usual, my first sighting of a Japanese beetle — on June 24 this year — coincided with the ripening of my raspberries, one of their favorite foods. Iowa has coped with this voracious invasive species since it was first recorded in the state in 1994, but at least in my backyard, 2021 is proving to be an anomaly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy