Wild cockatoos learn to open bins by copying others—first evidence of social learning

Cockroaches found in and around residences are often filthy creatures. Dozens of medically important pathogens have been isolated from cockroach pest species. In addition, allergens produced by cockroaches are both a risk factor for developing asthma and a trigger for asthma attacks, making them a significant pest of public health. But what about biting? In my 25+ years working in professional pest management, I have on several occasions encountered people who claimed to have been bitten by cockroaches. Historically, I approached these accounts with some skepticism and caution, since cockroach bites aren’t something that’s widely reported in the United States. However, upon reading a personal account by UC Riverside entomology professor Chow-Yang Lee, who described being bitten on the fingers while sleeping, the topic became much more intriguing to me.1 Domestic and peridomestic cockroaches are generalized feeders, or scavengers. They have biting, chewing-type mouthparts that are used to cut, tear and manipulate food. Their mandibles are quite powerful. A study looking at the American cockroach, Periplaneta americana, found that they can bite with a force 50 times greater than their body weight.2.