IU QB Penix earns All-Big Ten honors

A tremendous two days of Big Ten Football buzz is wrapping up in Indianapolis. Lucas Oil Stadium rolled out the red carpet hosting the conference's media days for the first time. On this episode Indiana's All-Big Ten Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. joins Charlie to discuss the excitement around the 2021 season in Bloomington. Penix Jr. returns from his second ACL tear suffered during the Hoosiers' historic run last season. Wins over Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State, plus a near immaculate comeback at Ohio State have Hoosier nation hyped for this fall at Memorial Stadium. Also on this episode we dive into Purdue Football updates, Indianapolis potentially losing the Big Ten Football Championship Game, and Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald's take on the NIL situation around college athletics.