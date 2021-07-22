Pregnant Reddit User Shares Brutally Honest Answers to the Rude Questions She Receives
Fielding rude questions and comments is practically inevitable when you're pregnant. From the standard "Oh my gosh, you are ready to pop!" (no, Ethel, I actually have another three months to go), to the truly vicious insults a la "They say girls steal your beauty so I think you're having a little princess!" (rude and sexist, but OK), people can't seem to grasp that basic decency and etiquette apply when dealing with pregnant people as well.www.parents.com
Comments / 0