Pregnant Reddit User Shares Brutally Honest Answers to the Rude Questions She Receives

Grandparents are always looking out for us and want what's best for us. They will always have a soft spot for their grandkids and will take the liberty of teaching us through their own life lessons. But sometimes they may just be a little bit too matter of fact about it, after all, after a certain age, subtlety no longer needs to be a virtue. This TikToker's grandpa, as the kids say, has no chill. From her love life to a general concern about her health, this 91-year-old has no reserves in calling his granddaughter out. And he is now viral on social media for it.