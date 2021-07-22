Michael S. Hargis joins Stites & Harbison as member (partner)

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Snapdocs, Inc., a leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, announced that it has partnered with The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent mortgage industry cooperative network, to join its Preferred Partner network. Snapdocs is TMC’s newest Preferred Partner specializing in eClosings, eVaults, eNotes, and Remote Online Notarizations. As a Preferred Partner, Snapdocs will provide exclusive pricing and access to its digital closing platform for TMC members, and the two organizations will work closely together to provide insights and leadership about the changing dynamics in the closing industry, facilitate industry working groups, and collaborate on events and other forums for TMC members.