Michael S. Hargis joins Stites & Harbison as member (partner)

Wesley Lang, Bill Proctor and Mary Quick recently accepted appointment to The Lord’s Place board of directors, effective July 1. Current members include: Cornelia Thornburgh, chair; Michael Stevens, vice-chair, housing & facilities committee co-chair; Diana Barrett, secretary; Charles Ward, treasurer, finance committee chair; Pamela McIver, past chair, advancement committee chair; Theodore Deckert, governance committee chair; Kathleen Grangard, audit committee chair; Barbara Cheives, centered in equity (CIE) committee co-chair; Julie Cummings, CIE committee co-chair; Jeri Muoio, risk assessment committee chair; Mathew Barnes; Robert Barrett; Ann Brown; Cynthia Heathcoe; Robert Katzen; Steven Malone; Jamie Niemie; the Rev. Dr. Robert Norris; Willy Philias; Jack Scarola; Jamie Stern; and Adrianne Weissman.
