Michael S. Hargis joins Stites & Harbison as member (partner)

lanereport.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStites & Harbison, PLLC announces the addition of four attorneys to the firm’s Intellectual Property & Technology (IPT) Service Group. Michael S. Hargis earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from UK prior to becoming a lawyer. He earned his J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law. Hargis brings significant...

