The evolution of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi as a research institution is a step-by-step process of setting optimistic goals and obtaining consensus and support from an array of stakeholders. One of the most critical elements is attracting dedicated, innovative, and inspired faculty members to help bring the process to life. But what is it that inspires a person to pursue a profession in research, and how does the Island University help cultivate an environment that supports meaningful research opportunities?