Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) announced today that David Landless will not be seeking re-election at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines, which advises retirement of Directors after nine years' service. The Company will make an announcement regarding Mr. Landless' successor as Board Chair in due course. Mr. Landless joined Luxfer's Board of Directors in 2013. Since 2015, he served as Chair of the Audit Committee until he was appointed Board Chair in 2019.