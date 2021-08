Madison County Circuit Clerk Tom McRae applied for a $20,000 grant to assist residents who are representing themselves in traffic litigation. “The court system can be very intimidating and time consuming, especially for those who choose to represent themselves rather than retaining a lawyer,” McRae stated in a press release. “Recently grant money became available to assist self-represented litigants (SRLs) and I began to explore areas in the Circuit Clerk’s office where we could potentially make improvements utilizing that funding.”