With 2021 NFL training camps just around the bend, it’s once again time to stack teams against each other with the upcoming season in view. Our friends over at Touchdown Wire recently released their pre-training camp power rankings. This is their first power rankings since the conclusion of the 2021 NFL draft — a ranking that had the Kansas City Chiefs sixth in the NFL. We thought that was a bit low and apparently, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield did too. This time around the Chiefs ranked as the No. 2 team in the NFL, falling just behind the team that defeated them in Super Bowl LV.