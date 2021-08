A tightening global copper market is facing the real possibility of simultaneous strike disruptions at three mines in Chile, the top producer. By far the most serious threat to global supplies comes from Escondida, the biggest copper mine in the world, where workers rejected owner BHP Group’s final wage offer in voting last week. Unless the two sides can reach a deal in government-mediated talks this week, the market may be left without production from a project that last year churned out 1.2 million metric tonnes.