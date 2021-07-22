Urine trouble: Va. man called ‘sociopath’ after dog pee solution prompts online outcry

If a person’s home is their castle, that homeowner probably doesn’t want dogs peeing on bushes in front of the castle. Eric Wang was tired of it happening on the bushes in front of his newly built modern home, at the corner of Key Boulevard and N. Adams Street, in the pricey Lyon Village neighborhood, near Clarendon, in Arlington, Virginia. But when he tried to take matters into his own hands, he soon found himself in a different kind of hot water with his neighbors.