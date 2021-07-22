College Football Conference Realignment Rumors and SEC Expansion News
College football conferences could look very different in the near future, as the hot-button topics of expansion and realignment are back in the news with Texas and Oklahoma reportedly exploring a move to the SEC. This offseason has been filled with several massive changes and seismic news within the sport, and the Sooners and Longhorns potentially joining college football’s best conference is another significant shake-up with major implications for other leagues and teams.athlonsports.com
