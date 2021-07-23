Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene spent four times as much as they raised during fundraising tour

By Alex Woodward
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zL1hq_0b4v55Ww00

A joint fundraising campaign tour from far-right US Reps Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene has been punctuated by the congresswoman’s misleading statements about Covid-19 and her Twitter suspension , three venue cancellations , and a prank targeting the Florida congressman that has racked up millions of views.

The tour also burned through more than four times as much cash than it is bringing in, according to campaign filings first reported by The Daily Beast.

Their campaigns and joint fundraising committee reported a combined loss of $342,000 within two months after kicking off their tour on 7 May at The Villages in Florida while pulling in less than $60,000 in contributions, according to Federal Election Commission reports reviewed by the publication.

“That sort of meager haul would be fine for a dinner or one-time event, but Gaetz and Greene have repeatedly held high-profile events and spent a whopping $287,036.19 to hold them – meaning they’re in the hole by more than $225,000,” The Daily Beast reported.

The representatives each contributed $150,000 from their own campaigns to their joint Put America First committee and relied on small-dollar donations during their tour, with only four people giving $500 or more to the committee, records show.

But the candidates continue to amass huge personal fundraising hauls – they each raised more than $1.3 within the second quarter of 2021.

That fundraising has dipped from their first quarter hauls, when Mr Gaetz received $1.8m – while spending nearly $2m on public relations efforts and his campaign to combat allegations related to a federal investigation stemming from his associate’s guilty plea in a sex trafficking case involving a minor.

The congressman has adamantly denied allegations against him.

Ms Greene – the top House GOP fundraiser – raised more than $3.2m within the first few months of 2021, records show .

Harlan Hill, a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz, said in a statement to The Independent that the “FEC filings speak for themselves. Despite an endless stream of lies from the media, Congressman Gaetz continues to be among the most prodigious fundraisers in Congress and is the only Republican who doesn’t accept donations from federal lobbyists or PACs.”

The tour has revived right-wing culture war issues and raged against the “radical left” and their perceived political persecution and “cancellation” while amplifying their ally Donald Trump’s baseless narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him and his supporters.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Fundraisers#Twitter#The Daily Beast#House#Gop#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Accused of trespass: Reps Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert blocked from entering DC jail while trying to visit accused January 6 rioters

A group of House Republicans were accused of trespassing by a detention facility in Washington D.C. on Thursday. Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to visit some of those arrested after January 6 and the resulting unrest in the capital. Footage showed Gohmert, of Texas,...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Administration 'Wants the Pandemic to Last Forever'

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is speaking out regarding President Joe Biden and his handling of the pandemic. On Friday, Greene was being interviewed by host Jenna Ellis from the online show, Just The Truth, which is run by Real America's Voice News. While on the show, she stated how the Biden Administration is doing everything possible to keep the pandemic going for specific reasons.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Matt Gaetz Tells Crowd His Brain Is Affected by ‘the Florida Variant’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told supporters at a campaign event Saturday that the “Florida variant” and “freedom variant” of COVID-19 had infected his brain. Speaking in front of what appeared to be a trailer featuring a life-size image of Donald Trump and the words, “Trump won!” Gaetz said, “You’ve had all the experts say look out for the delta variant or the lambda variant, well next it’ll be the Chi Omega variant or the Pi Kappa Psi variant. I got the Florida variant. I got the freedom variant. It affects the brain. It gets you to think for yourself where you don’t just surrender to the truth that they’re trying to create in corrupt big media.” Though ostensibly a joke, the remark comes on the same day that Florida, Gaetz’s home state and the one he represents, broke its record for most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ProtestsMidland Reporter-Telegram

How Ashli Babbitt went from Capitol rioter to Trump-embraced martyr

Her phone rang on that day in early July, nearly six months after a police officer's bullet killed her daughter as she and a mob of rioters seeking to overturn the election stormed a barricaded door deep inside the U.S. Capitol. Micki Witthoeft answered the call and listened as former...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘trespassing’ at prison holding Capitol rioters

A group of GOP lawmakers was turned away from a Washington DC prison as they attempted to inspect the conditions of Capitol rioters in custody.Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were among the group warned they were trespassing and obstructing the entrance to the correctional facility.The pair live-tweeted their attempt, along with Louie Gohmert and Paul Gosar, to make contact with prisoners held on charges related to the 6 January attack on the Capitol. “We absolutely are not trespassing and if that attitude is any indication of how they’re treating their prisoners inside I have great concerns,” Ms Greene...
ProtestsPosted by
Upworthy

Protesters shut down Marjorie Greene and Matt Gaetz' press conference defending Capitol rioters

Far-right representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz got hounded out of their own press conference as they tried to make a case for Capitol insurrectionists. It was the first day of the House Select Committee's investigation into the failed insurrection on January 6. While Capitol and D.C. Metro police officers gave testimony about the deadly attack, far-right house representatives called for information on those who were detained for attacking the Capitol building. However, they couldn't go through with their press conference as a group of protesters blew whistles and held placards calling Gaetz a 'pedophile', causing them to leave the scene in a hurry.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

‘ARE YOU A PEDOPHILE!?’ Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Flee Presser After Hecklers Shut It Down

A press conference by Republican House members including Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) ended abruptly on Tuesday as protesters swarmed the scene. The event was held outside the Justice Department and centered on “demanding answers” from Attorney General Merrick Garland about the treatment of those who had been arrested in connection with January’s unrest in Washington, D.C. It was besieged from the start by a man loudly blowing a whistle as the members of Congress attempted to speak. The man, standing just feet behind an apparent member of the media, persisted despite a confrontation with the hapless journalist, who pleaded with him to refrain.
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Athens Rep. Andrew Clyde Is Giving Marjorie Taylor Greene a Run for Her Money

First-term congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has already rocketed to prominence in the post-Trump GOP, but the other freshman member of the Georgia House delegation, Rep. Andrew Clyde, is quickly proving just as ready to embody the spirit of a party more and more comfortable with subverting democracy and leveraging white racial anger and fear for political power and minoritarian rule. If, as it appears, the Republican Party is on a path toward an increasingly anti-democratic, authoritarian disposition, Clyde has emerged as someone eager to accelerate the course.
Houston County, ALDothan Eagle

In support of Marjorie Taylor Greene

In a July 18 op-ed in the Dothan Eagle, Linda Turner, vice chair of the Houston County Democratic Party posed this question: What about (Marjorie Taylor) Greene impresses local GOP?. As a Republican woman, I provide my answer. From my perspective I see current trends endorsed by many Democrats providing...
HealthPosted by
TheWrap

Newsom Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'Murderous' Vaccine Misinformation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter on Monday to condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's "murderous" vaccine misinformation. "Disgraceful? Here's a word -- murderous," Newsom wrote in reply to Greene's earlier tweet. "Your anti-vaccine lies are literally killing Americans. Your own supporters are following you off a cliff and into the ICU. Come clean about vaccines - they save lives."
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Is Marjorie Taylor Greene vaccinated against Covid?

US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene is infamously known for promoting numerous far-right, white supremacist and antisemitic conspiracy theories. Greene, 47, has also been criticized for her false statements about coronavirus vaccines. Is Marjorie Taylor Greene vaccinated against Covid?. On July 20, when asked by a CBS journalist about her vaccination...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off question about children dying of Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed off a question about people dying of Covid-19, telling the reporter, “You crack me up.”. The question came a day after Twitter briefly suspended the Georgia Republican over misinformation she’d posted about the coronavirus, including that it “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”
POTUSNewsweek

Blocked on Twitter, Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends COVID Claims on Facebook

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Facebook on Monday night following her 12-hour suspension from Twitter and defended the claims that led to her temporary ban. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, was suspended because of a pair of tweets posted on Sunday and Monday questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and claiming the disease "is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA -- Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site's policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against bogus...
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

Twitter Banned Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Shared Misinformation

Twitter temporarily suspended Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene yesterday after she shared misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines. Greene will not be able to tweet for 12 hours due to Twitter’s policy against people who repeatedly share misinformation and the social media site has labeled two tweets from her as ‘misleading’ in recent days. Greene had also received another 12 hour suspension from Twitter earlier this year in January following a conspiracy-laden thread about the 2020 Georgia Senate elections. If Greene continues to share misinformation through her account she could be suspended from the site indefinitely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy