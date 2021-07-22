Goshen Intermediate School Completed
GOSHEN — Monday both community members and staff entered the new Goshen Intermediate School for the first time during a community open house event. At the cost of $44.9 million to the Goshen community which was included in a referendum that was passed on May 8th, 2018 during the primary elections according to this article from December 26, 2018 Goshen News article: https://www.goshennews.com/news/in-2018-voters-invest-in-goshen-schools/article_36ee2d32-0923-11e9-b8f1-7fbc8cbbbbdd.html.www.goshennews.com
