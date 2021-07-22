Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament talks No Code album: "I don't know if we made any money on that record"

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIf Pearl Jam's third album Vitalogy marked a turning point for the band's creative process and punk rock instincts, its 1996 follow-up No Code was the full plunge. Initially jarring for some, it's nevertheless an album that's aged very well for the band's loyal fans and demonstrates the Seattle legends' belief in carving their own path. But No Code's no-compromise approach, down to its ambitious album packaging came at a literal cost, as bassist Jeff Ament revealed to Kyle Meredith in the interview above.

