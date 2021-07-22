Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament talks No Code album: "I don't know if we made any money on that record"

It’s a shade past one on a July afternoon when Maggie Rose calls from the green room of the Ram’s Head in Annapolis. She may have made Music City her home for over a decade, but Rose was raised a mere 45 miles away from the venue where that evening, she gratefully kicks off her first tour in well over a year. “I grew up in Potomac, Maryland, and now my dad has already talked to me about coming to meet me here and go to our usual haunts after soundcheck,” shares Rose. “And I have a whole busload of people coming from Bethesda, a literal busload– my sisters and their friends, and it feels like a big warm hug as we start off this tour after missing it so badly!” In addition to a return to the road, Maggie is also poised to introduce the captivating soul frenzy of her latest album, Have A Seat. Predominantly written and recorded before COVID-19 but nevertheless in the crucible of America’s streaming angst, Rose has been building up to the August 20th release with a series of stylized videos that express the album’s heart and sensuality in visceral color. Rose along with a wealth of friends and talent (including producer Ben Tanner and wunderkind Marcus King) immersed in the myth and mojo of the classic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama to explore modern soul expressions that draw inspiration from the legendary voices that still echo within those sonic temple walls. That warmth sustained her throughout the pandemic, but patience has given way to anticipation as Maggie Rose sets the table and steadies herself for the next great course in her career.