Sema4 goes public via SPAC merger

By Anuja Vaidya
MedCity News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSema4, a company focused on providing genomic and clinical data insights, has gone public through a blank-check acquisition. The company struck an approximately $800 million deal to merge with CM Life Sciences, a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC, and Corvex Management LP. The deal will inject about $500 million into Sema4’s coffers.

medcitynews.com

