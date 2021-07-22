Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Ted Lasso’: Inside the Struggles & Triumphs of AFC Richmond in Season 2

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
swiowanewssource.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso‘s uplifting tone can sometimes make viewers forget that the football team at the center of this series isn’t exactly thriving, but could there be hope for AFC Richmond yet?. It’s a question that comes early on in Season 2 which sees the club attempting to bounce back from...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Jeremy Swift
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Football Team#Afc Richmond#Apple Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
Musickazu.org

'Ted Lasso' Scores In Season 2 With Unexpected Twists And A Lot Of Heart

A year ago, in its final season on the air, the Netflix TV series called "Schitt's Creek" - that's spelled S-C-H-I-T-T-apostrophe-S - dominated the Emmy Awards in the situation comedy categories. This fall, I expect the first season of a new Apple TV+ sitcom, "Ted Lasso," will do the same thing and for many of the same reasons. Like "Schitt's Creek," "Ted Lasso" has a very talented cast and some great scripts. Also like "Schitt's Creek," and unlike most of today's TV comedies, "Ted Lasso" is nice. It has heart. It not only makes you laugh, it makes you feel good. And in these uncertain, uneasy pandemic times, that makes it an almost perfect show to watch. The first season of "Ted Lasso" is up for 20 Emmy nominations, not only for outstanding comedy series and for Jason Sudeikis in the title role, but for two of the supporting actresses and four of the supporting actors. And every nomination is well-deserved. Season 2 begins this week, and it's just as warm and just as funny.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

‘Ted Lasso’ recap: Season two, episode one – “Goodbye Earl”

AFC Richmond and England’s most unorthodox Football coach, Ted Lasso, has returned. The first episode of the new season started, and right from the beginning, the new season came off as a bit unorthodox. Many would have predicted that season 2 picks up moments after AFC Richmond’s relegation at the hands of Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and Manchester City, but it seems everyone has moved forward. The second season in many ways is about rebirth, and the first episode really sets that up beautifully. How our favorite lot from AFC Richmond accomplishes that remains to be seen. Here are 5 takeaways from the season 2 premiere of Ted Lasso.
TV & VideosComplex

Pitch Perfect: ‘Ted Lasso’ Excels in Season 2

I arrived late to Ted Lasso. I didn’t watch the Apple TV+ series until I devoured the series over a day in February of this year; I suddenly found myself with enough free time to sit and binge something without interruption and specifically chose the Jason Sudeikis-led series because of the admiration it’d received across my timeline. I didn’t know specifics outside of its plot—American college football coach Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) is unexpectedly and inexplicably recruited to coach the fledgling English Premier League team, AFC Richmond—but otherwise dove in.
TV Seriesundertheradarmag.com

Ted Lasso (Season Two)

Jul 22, 2021 By Lily Moayeri Photography by Apple TV+ Web Exclusive. Twenty Emmy nominations—the most ever for the first season of a comedy—either puts a lot of pressure on Season Two of the multiple award-winning Ted Lasso, or sets the series up to carry on its razor-sharp comedy and inherent pathos.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Primetimer

Ted Lasso Season 2 Sets a New Standard for Sophomore Comedies

Has there ever been a comedy with a higher bar to clear than Ted Lasso Season 2? In 2020, Jason Sudeikis’ football-turned-fútbol coach won the hearts of a homebound-nation with his boundless optimism and good humor. What might have, in any other year, been a short-term hit on a fledgling streaming service became a phenomenon that went on to claim the top spot on Best Of the Year lists, a Golden Globe win for Sudeikis, and a whopping 20 Primetime Emmy nominations, the most of any freshman comedy in TV history.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Gooooaaaaallll!!! ‘Ted Lasso’ scores again with second season of the best sitcom on TV

If it wasn’t before, the secret is certainly out now: “Ted Lasso” is the best sitcom on TV. The big-hearted, feel-good AppleTV+ streaming series had already generated positive buzz from critics after its 10-episode first season landed in summer 2020. But in an increasingly fragmented TV landscape in which viewers have to make tough decisions about which premium services to pick up and which to ignore, it was still something of a below-the-radar affair.
TV & Videosgreensboro.com

REVIEW: 'Ted Lasso' roars back for season two

If you have no clue who “Ted Lasso” is, now might be the time to learn. Nominated for 20 Emmys, the AppleTV+ series was a balm for audiences stuck in the house during the coronavirus pandemic. Like a modern-day Forrest Gump, he “aw-shucksed” his way into the head office of...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere: Football Is…Death?! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 1, “Goodbye, Earl.”]. Poor Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez). In Richmond’s latest streak of bad luck, the team can’t stop tying games—hey, at least they’re not losing!—but that’s not the worst thing that happens on the field in the season premiere. An unfortunate event leaves the unflappably optimistic Dani Rojas utterly traumatized and suffering from “the yips,” and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his fellow coaching staff must call in a sports psychologist to help Dani get back in the game. Meanwhile, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is back on the dating scene, and Roy (Brett Goldstein) contemplates a career shift. At times, the episode is a little uneven—and for a show that’s known for injecting humor and lightheartedness into our lives during the darkest days of quarantine, there’s a twist that’s uncharacteristically upsetting—but by the end credits, the jokes are landing again and several major storylines seem to be setting up. Here’s how it happens.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Ted Lasso refresher: 6 things to remember before Season 2

Before you settle in to watch the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere, we’re offering a quick refresher on some of the important things that happened at the end of the show’s first season. There’s nothing more annoying than going into a new season and scratching your head at what’s happening because it has been so long since you watched the previous episodes!
SoccerMac Observer

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Suffering Second Season Syndrome?

There is a concept in soccer known as ‘second season’ syndrome. It is usually applied to a player who unexpectedly overachieves in their first season but finds it hard to maintain those standards in the next. Ted Lasso certainly surpassed all expectations when it first arrived on Apple TV+. Can it maintain those high standards for season two?
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

In Ted Lasso season 2, Jamie Tartt is on a journey of self discovery

Spoilers follow for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 1 ‘Goodbye, Earl’. Ted Lasso is a TV show about overcoming adversity. Despite the humor and optimism that runs through Apple TV Plus’ most popular series to date, it doesn’t overlook the struggles that its eclectic cast of characters go through – and, ultimately, their ability to rise above it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy