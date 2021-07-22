Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Tracking The Trail Of Software: The Key To Boosting Security

By Eric Brewer
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don’t fall prey to cyberattacks. Secure your software trail. When you go to make dinner, how do you know the ingredients are fresh? When you buy a new car, how do you know it’s safe to drive? In both cases, you feel confident because manufacturers and regulatory bodies spend a lot of time and money ensuring that the components in their supply chain are thoroughly tested and certified, minimizing risk to customers. But what about software? How do you know that the applications and code you run in your organization—your software supply chain—are of good quality and free from tampering? More often than not, you don’t.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

257K+
Followers
63K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Software Business#Management Software#Open Source Software#Kaseya#The White House#Google#Building Secure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Technologyjaxenter.com

Addressing software security for financial services in 2021

While financial services organisations have historically been strong when it comes to employing application security testing tools, more can be done to accelerate efforts and make these continuous. So what specific steps can be taken by companies in this space to address security in the software they create for the remainder of 2021, and how will this benefit them long term?
Softwaremassachusettsnewswire.com

SanAttest Announces its New Training, Validation and Tracking Software for Cleaning and Sanitizing

WILMINGTON, Del. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — SanAttest, LLC, a fast-growing provider of training, validation and tracking technologies for cleaning and sanitizing processes, today announced it has launched its new flagship offering. Ideal for businesses of all types and sizes, the SanAttest real-time, interactive monitoring and assessment system validates, trains and monitors cleaning and sanitizing activities to make sure all team members perform required facility and personal safety and cleanliness tasks.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Who is responsible for improving security in the software development environment?

Venafi announced the findings of a global survey that evaluates the impact of software supply chain attacks like SolarWinds/SUNBURST, CodeCov and Kaseya/REvil on how development organizations are changing their approach to securing software build and delivery environments. The survey evaluated the opinions of over 1,000 information security professionals, developers and...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Security and Culture are Key to Digital Transformation

With digital business initiatives accelerating across nearly every industry, Gartner projects worldwide IT spending to reach a whopping $4.1 trillion by the end of the year. This data reflects something every forward-looking business leader already knows–digital transformation (DX) is the key to remaining competitive in 2021 and beyond. However, to...
SoftwareDark Reading

Software Security: A Sounding Board for Needed Change

While funding software security research and development in the federal government from the summer of 2012 to the fall of 2017, I was interested in conducting a study around the Build Security in Maturity Model (BSIMM) to observe and identify commonalities in software security practices that mature organizations adopted and formalized as part of their software security program.
Technologybizjournals

10 ways to boost an information privacy and security program

It is important for businesses to implement effective information privacy and security (IPS) programs comprised of policies, procedures, and controls related to how the business processes and safeguards sensitive data. An effective IPS program enables a business to identify and mitigate risks, streamline processes, reduce spend, and build customer trust.
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Suprema’s approach to facial recognition boosts access control security

Facial recognition is increasingly used for both logical and physical access control, but the variety found on most Android smartphones with basic color 2D cameras is vulnerable to biometric spoofing and other risks, Android Authority notes. The publication contrasts the typical smartphone approach to biometric imaging with that of Suprema,...
TechnologyCIO

Boosting Security with Robotic Process Automation

Automating manual processes with software robots can improve company productivity, reduce errors, boost revenues, and deliver a wide range of additional benefits. One of the most compelling and important applications of robotic process automation (RPA), however, is within the realm of cybersecurity. It’s no secret that cyber threats have grown...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Software vendor caught up in ransomware attack obtains decryptor key

Kaseya, the software firm whose remote access tool was used to deliver REvil ransomware to hundreds of businesses around the world this month in a devastating supply-chain attack, has obtained a decryptor key allowing it to unlock networks seized by the malware, the company confirmed to CNN Business.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft boosts cloud security protection with CloudKnox acquisition

Microsoft has acquired CloudKnox Security, an identity and access management (IAM) start-up that caters to the sensibilities of the modern cloud computing environment. “Since IT modernization often spans multiple clouds, cloud security and identity are top of mind for most of our customers. Modern identity security needs to protect all users and resources consistently across multicloud and hybrid cloud environments,” wrote Joy Chik, corporate vice president of Microsoft Identity in a blog post announcing the acquisition.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Optus, Akamai partner to boost enterprise IoT security

Optus teamed with Akamai Technologies to introduce a self-service IoT platform, providing enterprises secure internet and VPN systems to simplify management of applications and devices. The operator issued a statement explaining IoTFlex is built on Akamai’s Intelligent Edge platform and covers deployment of private networks and IoT with the aim...
Softwareworldfinancialreview.com

5 Ways Time Tracking Software Can Benefit Your Business

As the world progresses and new technology is developed, businesses are favoring apps and computer software over paper documentation. New programs that help companies to become more productive and budget-conscious are becoming part and parcel of everyday business life. Time Tracking software is fast becoming a favorite among businesses and freelancers. For those who are required to record time spent on projects and tasks, those who employ people paid by the hour and freelancers, and professionals who bill their customers at an hourly rate, time tracking software is indispensable. If you have a business and you would like to learn what this helpful software can do for you, here are 5 ways time tracking software can benefit your business.
SoftwareZDNet

GitHub boosts supply chain security for Go modules

GitHub has announced a slew of supply chain security upgrades for modules based on the Go programming language. On July 22, GitHub staff product manager William Bartholomew said in a blog post that Go -- also known as Golang -- is now firmly entrenched in the top 15 programming languages on the platform, and as the most popular host for Go modules, GitHub wants to help the community "discover, report, and prevent security vulnerabilities."
Softwaretechbeacon.com

How GitOps can secure your software pipeline

As more companies move operations to the cloud and look to streamline infrastructure management, adoption of GitOps is on the rise. GitOps is an effective way to streamline infrastructure management and directly impact business value. At the moment, most companies adopt GitOps to increase release speed. However, GitOps can also...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Knowledge Management Software Market Growth In Application Software | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.02 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the knowledge management software market to register a CAGR of almost 13%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Computersgatech.edu

Software Engineer Turned Security Expert

She started college at 16. Moved to another country at 19. And worked full-time throughout her years of higher education. Suffice it to say, taking on challenges is not a problem for Ani Agajanyan. So it’s no surprise that she didn’t shy away from the male-dominated engineering field. Or that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

'Software Bill of Materials' — Not just good for security, good for business

President Biden ’s May 2021 cybersecurity executive order raises the bar for product security with a mandate requiring — among other provisions — a “Software Bill of Materials” (SBOM) for all software sold to the federal government. This executive order formally recognizes that national security requires digital ecosystem defense. While this is a good first step, the U.S. should go further and mandate that all digital products be sold with an SBOM.
Softwaretechxplore.com

Keylime security software is deployed to IBM cloud

Keylime, a cloud security software architecture, is being adopted into IBM's cloud fleet. Originally developed at MIT Lincoln Laboratory to allow system administrators to ensure the security of their cloud environment, Keylime is now a Cloud Native Computing Foundation sandbox technology with more than 30 open-source developers contributing to it from around the world. The software will enable IBM to remotely attest to the security of its thousands of cloud servers.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Customer Self-Service Software Market is Gaining Momentum by key players SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Aspect Software

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Customer Self-Service Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Aspect Software, Avaya, Inc., BMC Software, Verint Systems, Inc., Zendesk, Inc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy