So you’re about to make a major financial decision and purchase a car. Beyond knowing what kind of car you want, you need to first determine what you can comfortably afford. While buying a car is faster and often easier than getting a mortgage, there are still costs you need to budget for beyond the sales price of the car itself, like fees and taxes at closing and insurance payments. We will walk you through how to prepare for purchasing the right car for you, and without breaking the bank.