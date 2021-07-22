7 of the Worst Weeding Mistakes That Make Gardening Much Harder
For most gardeners, removing weeds isn't exactly a favorite chore. It sure can feel like an endless (and maybe even a losing) battle during the growing season. Yet, a weed-free garden looks neat and tidy, especially right after big weeding session. Plus, regularly getting rid of weeds goes well beyond aesthetics because these garden invaders compete with your plants for water, nutrients, and light. If left unattended, aggressive weeds can totally overrun a bed, smothering your favorite flowers or vegetables. Some weeds also can give diseases and pests a foothold to spread to your cultivated plants. Make things easier on yourself by avoiding these common weeding mistakes.www.bhg.com
Comments / 0