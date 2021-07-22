Surviving the staffing shortage: A guide for small business employers

This is one of those issues that affects us all, whether we cook and eat at home, have food delivered, or own, dine or work in restaurants. While we see many young people beginning in the workplace as bussers and servers in restaurants, many experienced workers have moved on to other jobs or industries. It’s always good to be patient with new staffers, partly to encourage them to do well, and partly not to scare them away from the profession. And, yes, serving can be a substantial profession, albeit maybe not one that leads to financing your first Bezos trip to outer space.