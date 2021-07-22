Surviving the staffing shortage: A guide for small business employers
Finding and keeping staff seems to be the looming cough for small businesses looking to fully recover from the pandemic that put many businesses on life support. As businesses seek to ramp back up or try to make the most of their traditional busy season, workforce shortages are bringing many to their knees. As consumers, more and more often we are coming across “closed” signs and reduced hours as a result. Many are looking to the root causes: Women leaving the workforce during the pandemic, the workforce needinf more flexibility, a remaining fear of COVID-19, and generous unemployment benefits seem to top the list for us armchair quarterbacks speculating on worker intentions.www.businessnorth.com
