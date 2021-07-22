Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead: "It’s astounding how many people don’t know that two women created The Daily Show"

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winstead, who launched The Daily Show on Comedy Central 25 years ago today with fellow co-creator Madeleine Smithberg, says they are often overlooked when it comes to the show's success. “Madeleine and I did a lot of work to lay out this cool show," says Winstead. "It exists for a reason — because we worked for hardly any money to make it happen.” Doug Herzog, the former Comedy Central president who commissioned The Daily Show, agrees. “They put this thing on the air, they brought it to life, they nurtured it. There’s obviously no Daily Show without Madeleine and Lizz,” he says. “This was a show led by two women at a time when late night was a boys’ club.” But credit for The Daily Show's rise has mostly gone to Jon Stewart. "He’s the visionary host who transformed the late-night show, once considered Comedy Central’s answer to SportsCenter, into a powerful force in American politics, a launchpad for a new generation of comedy talent and, for many, a trusted source of information," says the Los Angeles Times' Meredith Blake. "But the Great Man Theory of The Daily Show, which also includes Stewart’s predecessor and inaugural host, Craig Kilborn, and successor and current host, Trevor Noah, overlooks the contributions of two women essential to the series’ success: its creators." Smithberg and Winstead previously collaborated on MTV's The Jon Stewart Show. When they became neighbors in 1994, Smithberg was a producer on The Jon Stewart Show. Smithberg recruited Winstead, a stand-up comedian who specialized in politically charged material, to work for her as a segment producer. After The Jon Stewart Show's cancelation in 1995, they pitched Herzog a scripted show at a fictional cable network inspired by The Larry Sanders Show. That pitch evolved into The Daily Show. ALSO: What made The Daily Show the most influential late-night comedy of the last 25 years?

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Herzog
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Lizz Winstead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Show#Stand Up Comedy#The Daily Show#Comedy Central#Sportscenter#American#The Los Angeles Times#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Charts Barack Obama's Journey in Three-Night Documentary Event

HBO is marking Barack Obama’s 60th birthday with Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, a three-night documentary event that takes viewers from the 45th president’s childhood into the present day. Also today: the Olympics continue with gymnastics, swimming and track, Netflix examines the enduring harm of conversion therapy in Pray Away, and The Have and the Have Nots cast sits down for Part 2 of their post-finale reunion. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Lorne Michaels is reportedly trying to get some SNL cast members to stick around through Season 50

Saturday Night Live is getting ready to kick off its 47th season this fall, but Variety reports that Michaels is hoping to have some veteran faces when the show begins its 50th season in fall 2024. "Such a commitment would be a long one for cast members who have already worked on the program for several years, but these people say Michaels is willing to grant some flexibility, giving cast who have other opportunities the chance to work on those projects as well as on the show," reports Variety's Brian Steinberg. "SNL demonstrated some of this elasticity last season, when both Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant were able to commit to outside projects like Apple’s Schmigadoon! and Hulu’s Shrill while missing multiple episodes of SNL. Michaels has also worked to find ways for Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd to take part in the NBC sitcom Kenan without missing much of Saturday Night Live. It helps that all of these series are produced under the auspices of Michaels’ own Broadway Video." Steinberg adds that there's speculation that SNL's 50th season would be the right time for Michaels to step down as executive producer and/or end the show altogether. His contract runs through 2025.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max shouldn't have been surprised by the negative reaction to Gary Janetti's The Prince

On Gary Janetti's Instagram feed that inspired The Prince, he would direct "extreme misogyny" towards Meghan Markle, describing her as "trash" and having an eating disorder, according to Kayleigh Donaldson. But those offensive posts disappeared and Markle is given a remarkably kind portrayal on HBO Max's The Prince -- in contrast to everybody else. "It’s no coincidence that Janetti went on his deletion spree after the death of George Floyd, when every minor celebrity acknowledged that racism existed for a moment and posted black squares to their feed," says Donaldson, who adds: "The show’s mere existence has, of course, sparked the usual slate of conversations regarding satire, the depictions of real people, and the media’s attitude towards the royals. Most of this discourse has, in my opinion, missed the point as to why The Prince has proven to be particularly galling. It’s not about whether one should do a show like this — if you’re British then you’ve likely seen more than one comedy of this ilk that tears into the Windsors — but what a creator actually wishes to say through this perspective. Janetti’s take on Prince George is extremely American and limited by his obvious lack of understanding of the bonkers intricacies of Britishness and the class system. The Prince shows George, voiced by Janetti himself with an American accent, as being obsessed with Kelly Ripa (?) and the Real Housewives (??) He’s cruel and swears a lot and seems to seriously hate women. Bring in Seth MacFarlane and this is just Stewie Griffin. It’s certainly ethically questionable to appropriate a real-life child for these purposes but the sheer laziness of Janetti’s approach certainly doesn’t help his case. It’s not especially satirical either. As the scant number of critics who reviewed the show noted, it’s mostly dull, too lazy to even be all that offensive. The Queen says ‘f**k’ a lot and that’s the joke. Charles is weak and beholden to his mother’s whims. Harry is stupid. Prince Philip is essentially a corpse, a depiction that would almost be biting had it not been extremely worn out at least a decade before he died. Anyone familiar with old-school episodes of Spitting Image will have such comedic routines memorized thanks to their cultural omnipresence. The royals have certainly never been immune to satire, and we certainly could have used some sharp comedic takedowns of the family in their current state. It’s not as though one would be short of material regarding a clan that includes a corrupt prince who was BFFs with a pedophile, a notoriously racist elder, and generations of plotting, affairs, and tampon-related flirting. Hell, an American perspective on this could have been refreshing, especially with Meghan now back in the States and the truly entrenched nature of The Firm’s racism open to all. Yet The Prince proved to be utterly uninterested in such ideas. It’s almost impressive how little Janetti and his writer’s room seemed to care. It’s almost as if they got the show greenlit and he suddenly realized how bad an idea the entire concept was."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jennifer Aniston admits she initially disliked Vanessa Bayer's SNL impression of her Friends character

"I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on SNL?'" Aniston recalled to InStyle magazine. "My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression (-worthy).' They played it for me and (gasps), 'That is so not the way I sound.'" Eventually, Aniston accepted the impression and famously appeared with Bayer on "Weekend Update" in 2016. "Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of," Aniston said. "That's always the gut instinct: 'They're making fun of me.'"
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

2021 Emmys Preview: Handicapping the Comedy Categories

Joe Reid isn't just Primetimer's managing editor. He's also an awards expert and one half of the popular podcast, This Had Oscar Buzz. Over the coming weeks Joe will be looking at the competition in each of the major categories at this year's 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. Today: Comedy Series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki writers should stop revealing all the interesting ideas that didn't make the show

"In the weeks following the season one finale, we have been getting a lot of information about ideas the writers have had that either didn’t pan out, or got chopped by the powers that be—from the Sylvie episode which would have given us a lot more backstory for the second lead character of the series to all the chaotic sex that Loki was supposed to be having," says Princess Weekes. "All of those things sound fun and interesting, and most importantly, they are Loki-centric things—more of that D.B. Cooper-type stuff that the trailer focused on, making us think that would be part of the story. I know this is something that writers do a lot online, but a lot of the time, it just makes things more divisive. It is fine for fans to not have answers or insights into every single aspect of the process. All that was accomplished by letting us know that, in earlier drafts of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye was the one who died instead of Black Widow, for example, was making us angrier. That’s not to say there’s never anything to gain from these conversations. The fourth wall has been down for a long time, since we no longer lack total access to writers and creators, and in may ways, that has allowed us to have insight from LGBTQ creators about the fights they have had to get better representation. It is important to know that Kate Herron fought for that little bit of bisexual representation on Loki because, while it certainly may not be hitting the mark entirely, it gives insight to that fact that even that much is something that is a battle. Those are stories worth sharing and giving context into the mindset of Disney." Weekes adds: "I think this kind of story and information works best after the series is done. The whims of the audience getting so deeply pushed onto writers during the creative process is not always a good thing, especially with harassment often mixed in. At least when a series ends or the writers don’t talk as much, we can just be told Easter eggs or get confirmation for certain things—not hints at better storylines they weren’t allowed to do."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu gives a series order to Emma Roberts-produced Tell Me Lies, starring Grace Van Patten

Roberts is executive producing the series based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name about a "tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years," per Deadline. "When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

What If...? head writer: Marvel told us two things were off limits

"One was we couldn’t do anything that the movies or TV shows were already doing. So that let us go to weirder and stranger places," says head writer A.C. Bradley told Games Radar. The second thing off limits was Star Wars. "Despite my damndest, I was not allowed to use Star Wars characters," he joked. "I tried many times; they kept reminding me that Luke Skywalker is not an Avenger."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aubrey Plaza to star in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, which is due to be released in January, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza plays the titular role of Olga Acevedo, "a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more." Gonzalez is adapting her novel for the pilot. If picked up, Olga Dies Dreaming would be Plaza's first regular TV role since FX's Legion.
Newark, NJPosted by
Primetimer

David Chase "had no hesitancy" casting James Gandolfini's son as young Tony Soprano, says he'd be interested in returning to TV for a limited series

“I looked at some tape, to see if he could put one word in front of the other,” says Chase of casting Michael Gandolfini in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark. “But no, I had no hesitancy. I just had this sneaking suspicion that the DNA was going to be the same.” Chase tells Vanity Fair that these days he watches the Criterion Channel after consuming cable news during the Trump presidency. As for retuning to TV, the 76-year-old Chase says: “Nowadays there’s limited series. I would do that. Features are still my first love. I don’t know, is there a feature business? Do movies really exist?"
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

9-1-1 stars earn raises: Angela Bassett could become TV's highest-paid drama actress of color

Ahead of Season 5, Bassett has agreed to "a major bump that I hear takes her to north of $450,000 an episode," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "That is believed to be among the top salaries on network television for any actor — male or female — and could be the highest ever for an actress of color on a broadcast drama series. For Oscar-nominated Bassett, it encompasses other services beyond acting. She was involved in the development of 9-1-1, whom Ryan Murphy created for her. She serves as an executive producer on 9-1-1 as well as spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star." Andreeva also reports that Peter Krause, 9-1-1's male lead, will command the second-biggest salary on the show in the "$300K per episode range." Jennifer Love Hewitt will have the show's third-highest-salary. Meanwhile, Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman -- who joined in Season 2 -- will all get a 25% raise to $80,000 per episode that is expected to go up to $100,000 per episode for Season 6. Andreeva also reports there was some contention among the cast after Stark, who was the least-paid due to fewer acting credits, received a pay raise that nearly doubled his salary last season. "Ultimately," adds Andreeva, "everyone signed their new deal, and the close-knit cast remain friends, I hear." As TVLine's Matt Webb Mitovich, the last drama actress of color to have a network salary close to Bassett's was Viola Davis, who "mayyyy have been closing in on $450K" toward the end of How to Get Away With Murder‘s run. Ellen Pompeo remains the highest-paid drama actress, earning $575,000 per Grey's Anatomy episode.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Wayne Brady on being targeted with a racist voicemail: "I’m not mad. I’m actually happy that we can talk about this"

“I don’t care what that dude has to say,” Brady told TMZ Live in response to a voicemail calling him the N-word that was left at CBS' Television City studio, where he tapes Let's Make a Deal. He added: “You think that the best insult that you can come up with is to level that word, that piece of vitriol, that hate? You think that’s clever? You think that’s something that any Black person walking in this country right now hasn’t heard? You are the least of my worries. You can kiss my a**.”
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio responds to criticism of his annoying quirk

Amadio has been dubbed the "most annoying contestant ever" for using "what is" when an answer is a person instead of "who is." "I don't necessarily want to say too much about that," Amodio tells EW. "I guess I just want to say that I hope nobody's offended by it. I do hear some people say that it's disrespectful to the game, and I would counter that if there was a Jeopardy fan club ranking, I think I would have a strong case to be number one Jeopardy fan. I live and breathe the show, I love every aspect of it, and so I'm definitely not doing it out of any disrespect or undermining of the show." As for being on set for LeVar Burton's entire run, Amodio says: "That was amazing. He is an awesome guy. He just exudes a calmness and a coolness to him that I envy as a person. And he was incredibly gracious. He clearly wanted to do well, and I think the fact that he wants to be selected as the permanent host is incredibly obvious, because of how much care he put into it. I was honored to meet him."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Kerry Bishé to star in Showtime's Uber series Super Pumped

The former Halt and Catch Fire star joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler on the anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The first season will tackle the rise of the ride-sharing company Uber. Bishé will play Austin Geidt, Uber employee number four, who joined Uber at age 20 as an intern in 2010 and who rang the opening bell when the company went public. She is described as the smart and tough woman who was boots on the ground as Uber expanded from city to city. The role reunites Bishé with Super Pumped and Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Bishé appeared on an episode of the first season of Billions. Bishé is coming off starring on HBO's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Revisiting Meghan McCain's First Episode of The View, a Microcosm of Her Four Years on the Show

Primetimer TV Editor Claire Spellberg Lustig writes about The View in her daily column, The View In Review. Much has changed since Meghan McCain first sauntered onto The View’s stage in October 2017. She was met at the time with a roaring audience, excited co-hosts, and even a “go get ’em” from Joy Behar, but one pandemic, a fraught presidential transition, and dozens of fights with her coworkers later, McCain will be departing with little fanfare as she says a virtual goodbye to the show's cast and crew later this week from the comfort of her home in Washington, D.C.

Comments / 0

Community Policy