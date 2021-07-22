Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max's Dune prequel series finds a new showrunner

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago

Diane Ademu-John has joined Dune: The Sisterhood as writer, showrunner and executive producer. She replaces Jon Spaihts, who stepped down in November 2019 to focus on writing the script for the second of the Dune reboot films.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sisterhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

Michael B Jordan to Develop Black Superman Limited Series for HBO Max

A second Black Superman project is in the works at Warner Bros., with Michael B. Jordan working on a limited series for HBO Max that would be based on the Val-Zod version of the character, according to multiple reports. Collider first reported that Jordan's Outlier Society has hired a writer....
TV SeriesEsquire

The Dune Television Series on HBO Max: Here's Everything We Know About Dune: The Sisterhood

The world of Dune is galactically vast, spanning planetary systems and parsecs—so vast that one movie can’t contain it, apparently. With Dune fever at an all-time high as director Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster film steamrolls toward theaters this October, HBO Max is developing a television prequel series called Dune: The Sisterhood, which promises to take viewers behind the scenes of a mysterious matriarchal order with superhuman abilities. Here’s everything we know about the series so far.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Dune HBO Max spin-off gets The Haunting of Bly Manor writer as showrunner

Things are ramping up for planet Arrakis. We recently got a new Dune trailer, and now the showrunner for the prequel TV series has been announced. Diane Ademu-John, who most recently served as producer and writer on Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, is now the showrunner for Dune: The Sisterhood. A prequel to the upcoming science fiction movie, it centres on the Bene Gesserit, an order of women who cultivate incredible abilities through precise control of their mind and bodies. Using their heightened physical and mental states, they’re able to maneuver around the feuding houses of The Imperium to get to Arrakis and its sweet, sweet spice.
NFLCollider

Here’s What’s New to HBO and HBO Max in August 2021

While August may traditionally be a bit of a slow month at the movies, it’s anything but on HBO Max. The streaming service is adding a robust lineup of titles both new and old, including the highly anticipated new DC movie The Suicide Squad from writer/director James Gunn, debuting August 5th. This will be the first DC movie to debut on HBO Max at the same time it’s in theaters, giving fans the option of watching the R-rated superhero film from their living room over and over again – at least for 31 days, at which point The Suicide Squad will be pulled from HBO Max and will only be available to see in theaters.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘FBOY Island’: Meet the Women at the Center of HBO Max’s Reality Series

HBO Max’s new reality series FBOY Island is taking a familiar format and flipping it on its head as three women looking for love must weed out the nice guys from the fakes. The 10-episode season sees 24 men (12 “nice guys” and 12 “fboys”) vying for the affection of bachelorettes Nakia Renee, Sarah Emig, and CJ Franco with varying motivations. While the nice guys are supposedly there for romance, the fboys are more focused on securing the cash prize that awaits the season’s winner.
TV Series411mania.com

HBO Max Developing Final Girl Support Group Horror Series Adaptation

Grady Hendrix’s horror novel Final Girl Support Group is fresh on the shelves, and it already has a series adaptation in the works at HBO Max. Deadline reports that Charlize Theron is teaming with Andy & Barbara Muschietti (It) to develop the series, which is based on the novel by Hendrix.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Once More With Feeling, HBO Max Confirms Dune’s Release Despite Denis Villeneuve’s Thoughts On The Matter

In December 2020, Warner Bros threw the film industry for a loop when it was announced it would take the same approach it was taking for Wonder Woman 1984 at the time and release all of its 2021 movies onto HBO Max for a 31-day period on the same day they come out in theaters. The studio’s decision was met with polarizing reception, with one of the detractors being Dune director Denis Villeneuve. In the months to follow, there was even talk about if the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel would be able to circumvent this plan, but it’s once again been confirmed that Dune will be available on HBO Max later this year.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Scott Z. Burns Is Also A Creative Exec On The ‘Dune’ HBO Max Spin-Off Series

This week, the trades revealed that Diane Ademu-John (a producer on “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) had come abord “Dune: The Sisterhood,” HBO Max’s “Dune” spin-off series. Taking over from the previous showrunner Jon Spaihts— who left in late 2019 to focus on writing the script for the second of the “Dune” reboot films (yes, it’s supposed to be a two-partner— Ademu-John was reported to be the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series.
TV SeriesInverse

Dune: The Sisterhood: Release date, timeline, cast, and trailer for the HBO Max series

Brush up on your Bene Gesserit. Before the Spice could flow and Paul Atreides was born, the sisterhood of the Bene Gesserit existed in the world of Dune. In the lore of this dark and dangerous sci-fi galaxy, set to be introduced on screen by Denis Villeneuve’s studio blockbuster later this year, it’s difficult to overstate the power wielded by the order of the Bene Gesserit. But for those unfamiliar with Frank Herbert’s Dune novels, the importance of the Bene Gesserit can be confusing to explain.
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

Green Lantern Writer Says HBO Max Series Won’t Repeat Film’s Mistakes

Green Lantern Writer Says HBO Max Series Won’t Repeat Film’s Mistakes. The upcoming Green Lantern series is easily one of the most intriguing new projects that HBO Max has in the works. However, some fans can’t get past the fact that it’s coming from Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim, both of whom worked on the screenplay for 2011’s critically-reviled Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds. In spite of that film’s failures, Berlanti and Guggenheim would later return to the DC Universe as two of the primary architects behind The CW’s long-running Arrowverse franchise. And in a new interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Guggenheim promised that the new series will learn from the film’s mistakes.
TV SeriesComicBook

Jellystone Reveals Opening For Yogi Bear Animated HBO Max Series

Jellystone’s opening sequence has been released online at Comic-Con at Home. A lot of fans wondered when they would get a better look at the series from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder). Well, this short clip lets fans see all those Hanna-Barbera characters in the new art style. If you’re a Chowder fan who loves those old cartoons, you are going to be stoked. Yogi bear, Boo-Boo, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, Magilla Gorilla, Jabberjaw, Captain Caveman and Augie Doggie are all there and accounted for in this series. So, when the team said that all corners of the Hanna-Barbera universe would get some sort of shout-out, they weren’t kidding. Jellystone hits HBO Max on July 29th, so more fans will get a better look then. Check out the footage for yourself down below (s/o to @WakkoKing):
TV Seriesx95radio.com

Black Superman Series Coming to HBO Max

Michael B. Jordan is the man behind the brains of producing a Black Superman series on HBO Max. The main character is Val-Zod, who is in a different universe than Clark Kent, but his backstory has some similarities. Val-Zod also will come from Krypton and is “sent to Earth after...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Final Girls - Series Adaption in Development at HBO Max

HBO Max is developing The Final Girl Support Group, a TV series based on New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix’s horror novel of the same name. The project hails from Oscar winner Charlize Theron and her Denver & Delilah Films, It duo Barbara and Andy Muschietti’s Double Dream as well as Aperture Entertainment.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

More Game of Thrones Animated Series Being Developed at HBO Max

More animated Game of Thrones in development, Comic-Con is @Home again this year. Plus, the week’s biggest trailers and casting and development news in TV and streaming. Game of Thrones: Two More Animated Series on Tap at HBO Max. George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones universe is expanding (again). HBO...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Don't forget about HBO Max's Dune TV show, which now has Diane Ademu-John as showrunner

Don’t be fooled by director Denis Villeneuve’s insistence that his Dune adaptation is going to be “Star Wars for adults,” because it’s going to be just as much of a multimedia franchise as regular Star Wars—just not one with any BB-8s or Babu Friks. The movie, which just got a new trailer, is coming out later this year, but HBO Max has been quietly working in the background on a Dune prequel series titled Dune: The Sisterhood. The project seemingly stalled years ago when originally showrunner Jon Spaihts stepped down to focus on working on the not-yet-greenlit sequel to Villeneuve’s Dune, but now it’s back on with The Haunting Of Bly Manor writer Diane Ademu-John signing on to become the new writer and showrunner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy