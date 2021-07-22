Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix orders Kenya Barris' documentary on Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali's relationship

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith’s book Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X, premieres Sept. 9.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Johnny Smith
Person
Kenya Barris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Malcolm X’s Daughter Producing Series On Her Father’s Life

The story of Malcolm X is coming to the small screen as a series. According to Variety, Malcolm X’s daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, is producing a series based on her books X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X. The production is with Sony Pictures Television’s TriStar and will be executive produced by Shabazz along with State Street Pictures’ Bob Tietel, George Tillman and 3 Arts Entertainment.
Combat Sportspbs.org

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

The Trials of Muhammad Ali explores the extraordinary and complex life of the legendary athlete outside the boxing ring. The Trials of Muhammad Ali explores the extraordinary and complex life of the legendary athlete outside the boxing ring. From joining the controversial Nation of Islam and changing his name from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali, from his refusal to serve in the Vietnam War in the name of protesting racial inequality to his global humanitarian work, Ali remains an inspiring and controversial figure.
TV & Videosnews-shield.com

Michael Schumacher Documentary to Premiere on Netflix

Netflix is gearing up for a new documentary, Schumacher, based on the life and career of Formula One icon Michael Schumacher. The doc will land on the streamer on September 15 and will trace Schumacher’s journey from the gravel pits of Kerpen in West Germany to his domination of Formula One and his ongoing health battle. Schumacher holds the record for most race victories (91) and the joint-record of seven World Drivers’ Championship titles. He suffered a severe brain injury in a near-fatal skiing accident in 2013, months after retiring from F1,
Combat SportsYuma Daily Sun

First Take: Muhammad Ali comes to PBS

Filmmaker Ken Burns lately is turning his focus from historical events to famous people in history. Earlier this year, PBS aired his documentary series on Ernest Hemingway, and in September it will broadcast a series on Muhammad Ali produced by Burns, his daughter Sarah and David McMahon. In this age...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TriStar Plans A “Malcolm X” TV Series

Sony Pictures Television’s TriStar is reportedly developing a TV series based on the life of Malcolm X. The books “X: A Novel” and “The Awakening of Malcolm X,” co-written by Malcolm’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, will be used as the basis for the series. The first book followed his life from...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Sony working on Malcolm X TV series

July 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television is working on a drama inspired by the life of Malcolm Little, the Black Muslim leader known as Malcolm X. The show is based on X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X, which were co-written by his daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz. Variety...
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

A Malcolm X Series in Development Based on Books about His Life

If there’s anyone more qualified to write about someone than a family member then it means that a person didn’t really know that much about their family. In this case though, Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of the famous and infamous Malcolm X, is currently in the process of bringing her father’s life back to the small screen in order to remind the world of who Malcolm X was and what he was all about. To this day a lot of people might not know enough about Malcolm to really say much when it comes to the facts of his life, and throughout pop culture, he’s become something of an icon as well as someone that has been vilified at times as well. To say that Malcolm X was a complicated individual is fairly accurate, though it’s also fair to say that he was a man trying to do the best he could for his people and to help open the eyes of as many people as he could. This is the type of history that has been in and out of the school system and thus in out of many of our lives for quite a few years, and while his message has been mishandled and sometimes greatly misinterpreted, what is true is that he was someone that spoke his mind, for better or worse.
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

Ilyasah Shabazz To Develop Series About Malcolm X For Sony Pictures Television

Variety has reported that Malcolm X’s daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, is working with Sony Pictures Pictures Television’s Tristar to develop a series about her late father. The series is expected to follow the arc of two books that chronicle the late activist’s life, X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X. Co-written by Kekla Magoon and Ilyasah Shabazz, X: A Novel follows his life as a child in Omaha, Nebraska through his imprisonment at 20 years old. The Awakening of Malcolm X looks at the activist’s rise and social work.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Showtime Drops Trailer for Rick James Documentary, 'Bitchin': the Sound and Fury'

Showtime has released a trailer for “Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury of Rick James,” a new documentary directed by Emmy-nominee and hip-hop journalist Sacha Jenkins (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”). Judging by the trailer the doc aims to present an accurate look at one of the most controversial and confrontational figures in the history of R&B and popular music.
Public Healthhotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jai White Discusses His Son Dying From COVID-19 Months Ago

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is ravaging communities and it's reported that over 21,000 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Florida alone, but it's the summer so people aren't giving up their festivals and vacations. There are still arguments between anti-vaxxers and those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and altercations over wearing masks continue to take over social media timelines. Actor Michael Jai White recently revealed that his family suffered a tragedy in the pandemic after his 38-year-old son passed away from COVID-19 just a few months ago.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.
TV & VideosPopculture

Jason Momoa Reacts After Being Asked If He Regrets 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

Jason Momoa was not pleased when an interviewer recently asked him if he regretted portraying a rape scene in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones. Momoa played Khal Drogo in the series, where the story kicked off with his wedding to Daenerys Targaryen. Momoa was thoughtful in his answer and even brought it up later on to turn it back on that reporter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy