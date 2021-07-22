Cancel
Philadelphia recommends all wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated from COVID-19

By Pat Loeb, Jay Sorgi
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 12 days ago

With the Delta variant leading to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the City of Philadelphia Department of Health has issued new guidelines strongly recommending that all people wear masks in public indoor spaces, including those who have been vaccinated.

