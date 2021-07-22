Philadelphia recommends all wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to the CDC, multiple local counties now have a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission, which means it’s recommended everyone regardless of vaccination status masks up indoors. Allegheny, Butler, Lawerence, Beaver, Washington, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion and Somerset counties all have “substantial” spread. Armstrong County had a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, but it was moved back to “substantial.” According to the CDC, having a high COVID transmission level means for every 100,000 people, there are 100 cases. Substantial means there’s 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people. Armstrong County Public Safety Director Michael Mollick says not much has...