Independent Spirit Awards is moving to a Sunday three weeks before the Oscars

Expect the unexpected. That has become the mantra for many industries as the pandemic continues to upend routine. In the film world, last year’s awards season was one of many rituals thrown off by a number of factors, from the prolonged qualification window to the late Oscar ceremony. This time, it looks like things are going to get weird again: Some fall film festivals are revving their engines, but the recent news of the pandemic’s impact has left a lot of open questions about which ones can successfully launch major Oscar titles into the conversation. Meanwhile, the Independent Spirit Awards have moved to an earlier date on the calendar as they aim for greater awards season influence.