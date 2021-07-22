Cancel
Independent Spirit Awards is moving to a Sunday three weeks before the Oscars

Primetimer
Primetimer
The Independent Spirit Awards traditionally aired the day before the Oscars. This year, the ceremony moved to the Thursday before the Academy Awards. Next year, the Independent Spirit Awards will move to March 7, a Sunday, three weeks before the 94th Academy Awards. The move is designed to position the Independent Spirit Awards as a more influential precursor to the Oscars, especially since there will be no Golden Globes ceremony next year.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

