Nick Jonas' BMX bike injury was shown on NBC's Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers special

Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
During the BMX portion of last night's Olympics special, Jonas hit a curve and went down hard, causing both of his brothers to collide with him and fall as well. Jonas was hospitalized for a fractured rib.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Nick Jonas
