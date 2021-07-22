Cancel
NBA

Bucks Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

By Rob Goldberg, @TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning their first NBA title in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks got a chance to celebrate in front of thousands of fans at the victory parade Thursday. The party started Tuesday as Giannis Antetokoumpo led the Bucks to a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in the clinching Game 6. Antetokoumpo scored 50 points on his way to a Finals MVP award.

