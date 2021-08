To be or not to be, that is the question, but always with style: He wears a hat and is a kind of space cowboy. To understand us, its design is reminiscent of Cad Bane, the fearsome bounty hunter from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and La Remesa Mala. It is also the new Legend of Apex Legends, the title developed by the creators of Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Through a press release, Electronic Arts has presented the story of this character, who will join the Apex games very soon, when season 10 (Hatching) debuts in battle royale.