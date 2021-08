If you need an escape this month, the best romance reads of August have you covered. This month's selection of must-read love stories includes not just one, but two books with royal run-ins, a journey into the Alaskan wilderness, and a story about starting over in Scotland. Add in much-anticipated new books from Helen Hoang, Farrah Rochon, and Julie Murphy, and it becomes clear August is absolutely stacked with romance reads that will have everyone buzzing. And that's good news for anyone who just wants to lose themselves in a light and swoon-worthy read (or 11 of them). Read on for our picks for the best romance releases of August, and if you're looking for more romantic reads, don't forget to check out July's picks, too.