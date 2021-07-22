Bryan Harsin is looking forward to Tiger Walk

Bryan Harsin is still getting acclimated to the Auburn traditions. One that he’s excited to experience for the first time in Tiger Walk.

He mentioned it in his opening statement at SEC media days on Thursday.

“For me, the things I’m most excited about, I’m excited about Tiger Walk,” said Harsin. “I want to walk from South Donahue all the way down into Jordan-Hare Stadium, and I want to see all those people yelling, War Eagle.

“I want to be in that stadium with 90,000 people going crazy, because I’ve heard nothing but how the environment is, and I got a chance to experience that in a bad way when I was at Arkansas State.

“So I’ve got a little taste of that, and now those folks are going to be on our side. And I want to be able to be part of a program that, when you win, your fans go crazy and go downtown and we toilet paper trees. I mean, how awesome is that? I’ve never been a part of that. I’ve been a part of great programs and I’ve been around great people, but you have all these things. For me, I’m looking forward to that.

“That’s why you come to Auburn. That’s why you’re in the SEC, because it does mean more, and opportunities like that, it’s not like that at other places. So my family, myself, our coaching staff, we’re all excited to be here. We’re all proud to represent Auburn University. We love where we live, we love the people in our community, and we love the staff we put together.