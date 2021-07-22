Granite Pass Complex Fires Grow Additional 267 Acres, Now Estimated at Combined 2,375 Acres; Community Meeting Scheduled For Friday
LOLO PASS - The Granite Pass Complex consists of four wildfires burning in the vicinity of Lolo Pass on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho and the Lolo National Forest in Montana. According to the latest update Thursday morning from the Type 3 Incident Management Team, the combined acreage of the four fires is now estimated at 2,375 acres with 0% containment. The four fires grew by approximately 267 acres since Wednesday.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
