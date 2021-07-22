Granite Pass Complex Fires Grow Additional 267 Acres, Now Estimated at Combined 2,375 Acres; Community Meeting Scheduled For Friday

LAPWAI - The Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban issued for the Nez Perce Reservation back on July 8 will remain in effect until further notice due to wildfire smoke from local fires, according to an update provided on Friday, July 30. Wildfire smoke may move in and out of the area depending on fire and wind activity; some areas may be more impacted than others. No EPA/NPT burn permits will be approved and recreational fires are prohibited.