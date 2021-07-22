Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lolo, MT

Granite Pass Complex Fires Grow Additional 267 Acres, Now Estimated at Combined 2,375 Acres; Community Meeting Scheduled For Friday

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOLO PASS - The Granite Pass Complex consists of four wildfires burning in the vicinity of Lolo Pass on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho and the Lolo National Forest in Montana. According to the latest update Thursday morning from the Type 3 Incident Management Team, the combined acreage of the four fires is now estimated at 2,375 acres with 0% containment. The four fires grew by approximately 267 acres since Wednesday.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lolo, MT
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Lolo, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acreage#Creek Fire#Indirect Fire#Nez#The Lolo National Forest#Bm Hill Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Containment of Snake River Complex Remains at 87% as Crews Continue to Strengthen and Patrol Existing Containment Lines

WAHA - On Monday, August 2, fire officials provided an update on the Snake River Complex, located about 20 miles south of Lewiston. As of Monday morning, containment of the Snake River Complex remains at 87% as crews continue to aggressively mop up and patrol existing containment lines. There was no reported growth outside of containment lines Sunday, and the Complex remains at an estimated 109,444 acres.
AccidentsPosted by
Big Country News

Storm Theatre Complex Fires Grow to Estimated 18,934 Combined Acres

POWELL, ID - On Sunday, August 1, the U.S. Forest Service provided their daily update on the multiple fires deemed as the Storm Theatre Complex, including the Storm Creek Fire located 9 miles southeast of Powell, ID. As of Sunday morning, the fires in the Complex were estimated at a combined 18,934 acres. The largest of the fires, the Storm Creek Fire, was last estimated at 14,802 acres after growing by 3,685 acres over the weekend.
Posted by
Big Country News

Containment of Dixie Fire Drops to 12 Percent

DIXIE - The Dixie Fire has grown to 42,751 acres. Officials say east winds over the weekend caused the fire to jump containment lines in the northern portion of the fire, bumping containment down from 30% to 12% as of late Sunday. Ridgetop winds picked up Saturday afternoon along the...
Elk River, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Cougar Rock Complex Fires Grow to Over 8,000 Combined Acres, Updated Mapping Estimates Complex at 61% Contained

ELK RIVER - Overnight infrared mapping of the Cougar Rock Complex has provided updated acreage for the five fires that remain active in the Complex: Scott, Butte Creek, Benton Ridge, Goat Creek and Hobbit. As of Sunday morning, the total area of the fires in the Cougar Rock Complex are estimated at 8,079 acres with 61% containment after growing by 652 acres since the previous update. On Saturday, containment was reported at 63%.
Juliaetta, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek Fires Hold Through Critical Weather Day Friday, Last Estimated at 3,455 Acres and 67% Contained

JULIAETTA - On Saturday, July 31, the Eastern Area Type 2 Incident Management Gold Team commanding the Leland Complex Fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations of the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek Fires. As of Saturday morning, the Leland Complex Fires were last estimated at a combined 3,455 acres and 67% contained after both fires held through what fire officials called a critical weather day Friday.
Pomeroy, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Lick Creek and Green Ridge Fires Grow to Combined 88,632 Acres; Community Meeting Scheduled For Thursday Evening in Pomeroy

POMEROY - On Thursday, July 29 the California Team 12 that has assumed command of the Lick Creek and Green Ridge fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations. As of 9:30am on Thursday, the Lick Creek and Green Ridge Fires were estimated at a combined 88,632 acres. All recent acreage growth has come from the Green Ridge Fire, as growth on the Lick Creek Fire has remained stagnant since July 25.
Nez Perce County, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban Remain in Effect on Nez Perce Reservation

LAPWAI - The Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban issued for the Nez Perce Reservation back on July 8 will remain in effect until further notice due to wildfire smoke from local fires, according to an update provided on Friday, July 30. Wildfire smoke may move in and out of the area depending on fire and wind activity; some areas may be more impacted than others. No EPA/NPT burn permits will be approved and recreational fires are prohibited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy