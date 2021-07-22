Cancel
Gassiev stops Wallisch in four

Former WBA and IBF cruiserweight world champion “Iron” Murat Gassiev (28-1, 21 KOs), now competing at heavyweight, scored a fourth round TKO over Michael Wallisch (22-5, 15 KOs) on Thursday at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia. Gassiev started slow, but it was only a matter of time. Late in round four, he sent Wallisch down with a right hand. Wallisch seemingly survived, but the bout was stopped. Time 3:00. With the win, Gassiev claimed the vacant WBA Asia title. All five of Wallisch’s losses have been by KO.

Murat Gassiev
Mikhail Aloyan
