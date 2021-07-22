SEC Media Days: Harsin understands pressure that comes with Auburn job

HOOVER, Ala. — Auburn football is lagging behind the 80% vaccination threshold at around 60%, coach Bryan Harsin said at SEC Media Days on Thursday. “I don’t know where we’ll be at the start of the season; we’re not there yet,” Harsin said “I think we’re in that 60% range is where we are. I don’t know by the time we get to the season where we’ll be when we get everybody back together and get to camp.”