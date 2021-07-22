Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

SEC Media Days: Harsin understands pressure that comes with Auburn job

By Jeff Speegle
ABC 33/40 News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn Coach Bryan Harsin's first question at SEC Media Days was one he's heard before. "Do you have a good grasp of the pressure cooker you're walking into at Auburn?" Harsin left Boise State to replace Gus Malzahn at Auburn. Malzahn went 3-5 against Nick Saban and Alabama, but it was his record against other SEC rivals that led to his downfall. So now Harsin, who also followed Gus Malzahn as head coach at Arkansas State, replaces Malzahn again with the stakes jacked up much higher.

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Gus Malzahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Sec Media Days#Boise State#Arkansas State#Lpga#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Harsin looking forward to Auburn Game Day

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin had a lot to say in his first SEC Media Days. His opening statement was longer than most of the coaches who preceded him. Harsin was visibly excited when he talked about how much he's looking forward to the season opening Saturday September 4 when the Tigers host Akron.
Auburn, ALWAFF

Bryan Harsin makes first appearance at SEC Media Days as Auburn Football Head Coach

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFF) - Some coaches are veterans of SEC Media Days, while others are embracing the environment of competing in the best College Football conference in America. First-year Head Coach Bryan Harsin passed his first Media Days experience with flying Tigers colors as he now moves toward what really matters, wins and losses. That all begins September 4th against Akron at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Hoover, ALWSFA

Big jump to SEC for Bryan Harsin

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - New Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has spent the majority of his career at Boise State, now he’s jumping into the toughest conference in the country. Is he prepared for what he’s about to face in the SEC? Not only on the field but also off the field on the recruiting trail.
Hoover, ALwvtm13.com

SEC Media Days 2021 Recap: What Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin said

HOOVER, Ala. — Watch the video above to hear what Alabama's Nick Saban and Auburn's new head coach Bryan Harsin said at the 2021 SEC Media Days in Hoover this week. Alabama is predicted by the media to win the SEC Western Division and the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide received 84 votes to be crowned league champions on December 4 in Atlanta.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Harsin: Auburn has not reached SEC's vaccination threshold

HOOVER, Ala. — Auburn is not one of the SEC’s six teams at the conference’s 80% vaccination threshold. Bryan Harsin told local reporters Thursday morning ahead of his appearance at SEC Media Days that around 60% of his team has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Auburn has not had a positive test in the program in five months, according to Harsin.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Harsin's core values for new Auburn culture

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin threw out a few buzzwords during his first appearance on SEC Media Days on Thursday with discipline, toughness and conviction. It’s all part of the culture he’s trying to instill at Auburn. How does it differ from the Gus Malzahn era? Harsin doesn’t have the answer...
College Sports247Sports

Two-Minute Drill: Harsin, Nix and Pappoe at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Alabama–Bryan Harsin made his initial appearance at Southeastern Conference Football Media Days and focused on his coaching philosophy while answering questions from sportswriters and others at the event. Auburn's first year coach brought a pair of juniors to represent his 2021 team–quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe. The...
Boise, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Bryan Harsin’s Biggest Gameday: SEC Media Days

Bryan Harsin has faced adversity that most of us can never comprehend. Coach Harsin has called plays that resulted in some of the greatest moments in college football. The successful self-made coach now faces his biggest challenge, and it's not on the football field. Harsin will take the stand at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, speaking to the media as part of SEC Media Days.
Auburn, ALGadsden Times

Auburn football behind vaccination threshold at around 60%, Bryan Harsin said at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. — Auburn football is lagging behind the 80% vaccination threshold at around 60%, coach Bryan Harsin said at SEC Media Days on Thursday. “I don’t know where we’ll be at the start of the season; we’re not there yet,” Harsin said “I think we’re in that 60% range is where we are. I don’t know by the time we get to the season where we’ll be when we get everybody back together and get to camp.”
Hoover, ALhomenewshere.com

Five questions about Auburn football heading into SEC Media Days

HOOVER — You're not in Idaho anymore, Bryan Harsin. Auburn football's new coach has surely come to appreciate that statement already, but the spectacle that is SEC Media Days will further hammer that home. Harsin, along with quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe, will meet the conference's media Thursday...
montgomeryindependent.com

Harsin says the right things at Media Days, but doesn't offer much insight

HOOVER -- When Bryan Harsin stepped to the podium of the Southeastern Conference Media Days Kickoff on Thursday afternoon, no one was sure what to expect from Auburn’s new football coach. Any event of this magnitude, whether political, religious or entertainment, pins a lot of expectations on the initial impression...
NFL247Sports

With debut on the horizon, the Auburn 'microscope' fixes on Bryan Harsin

HOOVER, Alabama — Bryan Harsin was part of plenty of big games during his successful run as the offensive coordinator and head coach at his alma mater, Boise State. But as those in the conference’s footprint know, SEC Media Days is a spectacle that can only be described if experienced. So Harsin was wished well, like he was about to play for a championship.
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

SEC rookie coaches weather Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin was 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State, including a Fiesta Bowl victory over Arizona, yet he was anxious for his first Southeastern Conference Media Days. “Glad to be here, finally,” Harsin said Thursday. “It has been a long week for...
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

7 things we learned from the Auburn Tigers' turn at SEC Media Days

The Auburn Tigers’ time at the podium during last week’s SEC Media Days wasn’t flashy, but they still provided valuable nuggets of information. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe took turns answering questions from the media Thursday as the 14th and final session of the four-day event.
Auburn, ALWHNT-TV

War Eagle: Auburn football get their turn at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – The final day of 2021 SEC Media Days and a new face was one of the coaches on the hot seat today. Bryan Harsin replaces Guz Malzahn as head coach of the Auburn Tigers and Harsin’s a guy with plenty of head coaching experience. But none in the SEC.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

10 questions I have as Auburn enters preseason camp

The 2021 college football season grows ever closer, and so too does the first game in the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn. Coming off a 6-5 season and a coaching change, there’s definitely more uncertainty than Auburn fans are used to, but the roster that Harsin and Co. inherited is much more robust than most coaches get in similar situations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy