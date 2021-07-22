Barger Asks L.A. County Board To Create Blue Ribbon Commission On Homelessness
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has authored a motion to create a Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness with the aim of solving the homelessness crisis. If approved, the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness is expected to provide guidance and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on reforms to solve the homelessness crisis throughout L.A. County, according to Barger’s office.www.hometownstation.com
